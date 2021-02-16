 

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Financial Results

STOUGHTON, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $5.3 million, or $1.03 per basic share and $1.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Excluding one-time charges of $294,000 related to the closing of a residential lending office and $69,000 in severance expenses, earnings were $5.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $19.9 million, or $3.89 per basic share and $3.86 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.64 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Excluding one-time charges of $1.4 million related to the retirement of senior executives, operating expenses of $229,000 related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, $294,000 in expenses related to the closing of a residential lending office and $69,000 in severance expenses, earnings were $21.5 million, or $4.15 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

At December 31, 2020, total assets amounted to $721.1 million, compared to $723.0 million at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 0.3%. An increase in loans held for sale of $31.3 million was offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $35.3 million relative to the prior quarter.

William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The fourth quarter was another strong quarter in earnings for our Company. We are very pleased with our performance, especially our mortgage banking operations, which maintained high levels of productivity and efficiency throughout our loan origination and sales activities. We continue to identify and implement opportunities to streamline and improve our operational efficiency. In that regard, we have initiated a plan to outsource our residential loan servicing activities, which will improve our customer service experience and our operational and financial efficiency in the year ahead.”

Fourth Quarter Operating Results
Net interest income increased by $649,000, or 14.8%, to $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from $4.4 million the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the proportion of non-maturity deposits and a decline in the proportion of term certificates from the same period in the prior year. The average balance of savings accounts in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $61.3 million, or 50.9%, from the prior year quarter and the average balance of term certificates decreased $87.9 million, or 43.9%, from the prior year quarter, contributing to an 87 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 3.02%, from 2.88% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The change reflects the shortening and downward pricing of deposit liabilities as well as the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans (“SBA PPP Loans”) during the quarter of $4.4 million resulting in the accretion of deferred loan origination fees into interest income.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $215,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, largely driven by commercial real estate loan originations. The allowance for loan losses was 1.38% and 0.90% of total loans at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and was 94.6% and 131.4% of non-performing assets at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $9.5 million, or 155.9%, to $15.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $6.1 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, principally due to an increase of $9.2 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Sold mortgage loans totaled $426.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Mortgage servicing fees increased $243,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, principally due to an impairment of mortgage servicing rights of $284,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Non-interest expenses increased $3.4 million to $12.9 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $9.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase is principally due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.3 million, mainly related to higher commissions and incentives associated with increased residential loan production.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $339,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 over the prior year period due to the closing of a residential lending office, as the bank consolidates its office space in light of prolonged remote working arrangements, resulting in a charge of $294,000 in the quarter.

Other non-interest expenses comprising professional fees, marketing, FDIC insurance and other non-interest expenses increased by $758,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 versus the prior year period, as elevated mortgage loan production costs were partially offset by a decrease in discretionary marketing expenses. In addition, other non-interest expenses in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 included $584,000 to establish a reserve for unfunded loan commitments.

Year-End Operating Results
Net interest income increased by $1.0 million, or 5.8%, for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was driven by a $19.5 million increase in average net-interest earning assets, partially offset by a 5 basis point decline in net interest margin as the reduction in deposit costs lagged the impact of the lower interest rate environment on our interest earning asset yield.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to no provision in the prior year period.

Non-interest income increased $33.7 million, or 155.8%, to $55.4 million for the year ended December 30, 2020 from $21.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, principally due to an increase of $35.3 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Mortgage loans sold were $1.5 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in the gain on loan origination and sale activities was partially offset by a decrease in net mortgage servicing fees due to a fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights of $2.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2020, given expectations of higher prepayments. The fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights was $920,000 in the year ended December 31, 2019.

Non-interest expenses increased $10.4 million, or 28.8%, to $46.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $36.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Non-interest expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 included one-time charges of $1.4 million related to the retirement of senior executives, $229,000 of COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses, $294,000 in expenses related to the closing of a residential lending office and $69,000 in severance expenses related to the planned outsourcing of residential loan servicing.

Salaries and employee benefits increased $8.3 million, including one-time charges of $1.4 million for the retirement of senior executives, higher commissions and incentives associated with higher residential loan production, and COVID-19 pandemic-related compensation of $101,000 for front-line and quarantined employees during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $762,000 in the year ended December 31, 2020 over the prior year period, partly as a result of increased spending on cleaning and supplies related to the COVID-19 pandemic of $125,000, $294,000 in expenses related to the closing of a residential lending office, as well as increased depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment that are expected to be retired as we consolidate our administrative office space in light of prolonged remote working arrangements for certain back-office staff.

Professional fees for the year ended 2020 increased $92,000 over the prior year period, primarily related to management succession planning costs. Spending on marketing during the year ended December 31, 2020 was $278,000 less than in the prior year, due to fewer marketing campaigns while communities were subject to stay-at-home orders. The increase of $1.5 million in other non-interest expenses during the year ended 2020 was driven mainly by costs related to higher mortgage loan production and the establishment of a reserve for unfunded loan commitments.

Income tax expense of $5.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 consists of both federal and state income taxes, as the Company’s net operating loss carryforward of $12.0 million from prior years was fully absorbed during the third quarter.

Balance Sheet
At December 31, 2020, total assets amounted to $721.1 million compared to $631.0 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $90.1 million, or 14.3%. Contributing to asset growth was a $14.5 million increase in net loans to $483.6 million at December 31, 2020 from $469.1 million at December 31, 2019, mainly driven by the issuance of SBA PPP Loans, which had a balance of $10.9 million at December 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $5.5 million during the year to $13.8 million at December 31, 2020 from $8.3 million at December 31, 2019, mainly as a result of strong core growth in deposits and the timing of cash proceeds from loan sales. Loans held for sale increased by $56.3 million to $119.1 million at December 31, 2020 from $62.8 million at December 31, 2019.

The increase in total assets was funded by deposit growth. Non-brokered deposits totaled $496.6 million at December 31, 2020, increasing by $90.4 million, or 22.3%, during the year ended December 31, 2020 from $406.2 million at December 31, 2019. Driving the growth in non-brokered deposits were customers’ receipt of government stimulus and our focus on deposit gathering prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brokered deposits declined by $59.1 million to $31.7 million at December 31, 2020, from $90.9 million at December 31, 2019. Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (“FHLBB”) and Federal Reserve Bank advances increased by $28.9 million to $73.3 million at December 31, 2020, from $44.4 million at December 31, 2019, as a result of the funding of our SBA PPP Loans and other loans with FHLBB and Federal Reserve Bank advances.

Total stockholders’ equity was $99.8 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $78.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase of $21.4 million relates mainly to net income in the period of $19.9 million and an increase in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, net of taxes, of $1.5 million. In addition, the Company repurchased $1.7 million of shares during the year ended December 31, 2020, and equity adjustments related to the 2017 Stock Option and Incentive Plan and the employee stock ownership plan amounted to $1.5 million during the period.

COVID-19 Impact
In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our business, the Company implemented a series of measures through the date of this release, including participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, for which we funded $15.4 million of SBA PPP Loans through December 31, 2020, and granting payment deferrals for residential mortgage, home equity and certain commercial borrowers who were current in their payments at the time the deferral was requested. Depending on the circumstances of the borrowers, the forbearance calls for a reduced or full deferral of payment. Please refer to the Loan Payment Deferrals and COVID-19 Most Impacted Sections for statistics on loan payment deferrals and the commercial loan sectors we believe could be exposed to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Stoughton, Massachusetts, four loan production offices located throughout Massachusetts and two loan production offices in Southern New Hampshire.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of continued deterioration in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, the efficiency ratio, and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    December 31,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
                 
Assets  
Cash and due from banks   $ 4,206     $ 4,371  
Interest-bearing deposits     9,568       3,881  
Total cash and cash equivalents     13,774       8,252  
                 
Certificates of deposit     -       490  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     55,366       57,503  
Loans held for sale, at fair value     119,112       62,792  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,784 in 2020 and $4,280 in 2019     483,644       469,131  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost     3,576       2,417  
Accrued interest receivable     1,562       1,393  
Mortgage servicing rights, net     12,377       8,556  
Premises and equipment, net     4,781       5,748  
Bank-owned life insurance     8,622       8,441  
Foreclosed real estate, net     132       -  
Other assets     18,126       6,281  
                 
Total assets   $ 721,072     $ 631,004  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  
Deposits:                
Non-interest bearing   $ 96,731     $ 61,603  
Interest bearing     399,847       344,581  
Brokered     31,729       90,858  
Total deposits     528,307       497,042  
                 
Federal Reserve Bank advances     11,431       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances     61,895       44,403  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     2,338       2,052  
Post-employment benefit obligations     2,382       2,464  
Other liabilities     14,900       6,581  
Total liabilities     621,253       552,542  
                 
Stockholders' Equity:                
Common stock     54       56  
Additional paid-in capital     50,937       51,127  
Retained earnings     51,689       31,757  
ESOP-Unearned compensation     (3,756 )     (3,944 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax     895       (534 )
Total stockholders' equity     99,819       78,462  
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 721,072     $ 631,004  
                 

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Interest and dividend income:                                
Loans   $ 5,532     $ 5,841     $ 22,212     $ 23,631  
Other interest and dividend income     296       378       1,376       1,600  
Total interest and dividend income     5,828       6,219       23,588       25,231  
                                 
Interest expense     788       1,828       4,721       7,398  
                                 
Net interest income     5,040       4,391       18,867       17,833  
Provision (credit) for loan losses     215       144       2,553       -  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     4,825       4,247       16,314       17,833  
                                 
Non-interest income:                                
Customer service fees     381       353       1,283       1,407  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net     14,620       5,462       54,236       18,900  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     275       32       (1,153 )     394  
Other     311       245       1,045       962  
Total non-interest income     15,587       6,092       55,411       21,663  
Non-interest expenses:                                
Salaries and employee benefits     8,722       6,382       33,161       24,896  
Occupancy and equipment     1,150       811       3,545       2,783  
Professional fees     389       366       1,277       1,185  
Marketing     231       322       689       967  
FDIC insurance     51       77       187       168  
Other non-interest expenses     2,384       1,532       7,457       5,951  
Total non-interest expenses     12,927       9,490       46,316       35,950  
Income before income taxes     7,485       849       25,409       3,546  
Income tax expense     2,211       21       5,477       118  
                                 
Net income   $ 5,274     $ 828     $ 19,932     $ 3,428  
                                 
                                 
Net income per share:                                
Basic   $ 1.03     $ 0.16     $ 3.89     $ 0.64  
Diluted   $ 1.01     $ 0.16     $ 3.86     $ 0.64  
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     5,135,069       5,248,021       5,126,561       5,383,617  
Diluted     5,244,414       5,248,021       5,163,042       5,383,617  
                                 
                                 

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances/Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended December 31,  
  2020     2019  
  Average     Interest     Average     Average     Interest     Average  
  Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/     Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance     Paid     Rate     Balance     Paid     Rate  
Interest-earning assets:                                              
Loans (1) $ 580,002     $ 5,532       3.82 %   $ 554,972     $ 5,841       4.21 %
Investment securities(2) (3)   58,329       290       1.99 %     50,290       367       2.92 %
Interest-earning deposits   30,573       8       0.10 %     5,038       13       1.03 %
Total interest-earning assets   668,904       5,830       3.49 %     610,300       6,221       4.08 %
Noninterest-earning assets   45,015                       32,250                  
Total assets $ 713,919                     $ 642,550                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Savings accounts   181,653       142       0.31 %     120,343       223       0.74 %
NOW accounts   59,005       43       0.29 %     38,389       50       0.52 %
Money market accounts   75,106       62       0.33 %     80,623       241       1.20 %
Term certificates   112,260       293       1.04 %     200,123       1,068       2.13 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   428,024       540       0.50 %     439,478       1,582       1.44 %
FHLBB and FRB advances   77,584       247       1.27 %     50,444       246       1.95 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   505,608       787       0.62 %     489,922       1,828       1.49 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Noninterest-bearing deposits   94,540                       62,674                  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   13,539                       9,337                  
Total liabilities   613,687                       561,933                  
Total stockholders' equity   100,232                       80,617                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 713,919                     $ 642,550                  
Net interest income         $ 5,043                     $ 4,393          
Interest rate spread(4)                   2.87 %                     2.58 %
Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 163,296                     $ 120,378                  
Net interest margin(6)                   3.02 %                     2.88 %
                                               
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   132.30 %                     124.57 %                
                                               

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.
(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLBB stock.
(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,000 and $2,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances/Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Year Ended December 31,  
  2020     2019  
  Average     Interest     Average     Average     Interest     Average  
  Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/     Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance     Paid     Rate     Balance     Paid     Rate  
Interest-earning assets:                                              
Loans (1) $ 561,912     $ 22,212       3.95 %   $ 547,454     $ 23,632       4.32 %
Investment securities(2) (3)   58,233       1,306       2.24 %     52,953       1,521       2.87 %
Interest-earning deposits   30,277       76       0.25 %     5,109       90       1.76 %
Total interest-earning assets   650,422       23,594       3.63 %     605,516       25,243       4.17 %
Noninterest-earning assets   39,396                       27,903                  
Total assets $ 689,818                     $ 633,419                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Savings accounts   161,502       831       0.51 %     108,483       560       0.52 %
NOW accounts   55,396       185       0.33 %     39,197       194       0.49 %
Money market accounts   71,817       456       0.63 %     69,362       955       1.38 %
Term certificates   147,655       2,305       1.56 %     178,901       3,619       2.02 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   436,370       3,777       0.87 %     395,943       5,328       1.35 %
FHLBB and FRB advances   71,661       943       1.32 %     86,724       2,070       2.39 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   508,031       4,720       0.93 %     482,667       7,398       1.53 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Noninterest-bearing deposits   80,957                       62,314                  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   12,384                       8,845                  
Total liabilities   601,372                       553,826                  
Total stockholders' equity   88,445                       79,593                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 689,817                     $ 633,419                  
Net interest income         $ 18,874                     $ 17,845          
Interest rate spread(4)                   2.70 %                     2.64 %
Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 142,391                     $ 122,849                  
Net interest margin(6)                   2.90 %                     2.95 %
                                               
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   128.03 %                     125.45 %                
                                               

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.
(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLBB stock.
(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $5,000 and $12,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Rate/Volume Analysis
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  
  December 31, 2020 vs. 2019  
  Increase (Decrease)     Total  
  Due to Changes in     Increase  
  Volume     Rate     (Decrease)  
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans $ 253     $ (562 )   $ (309 )
Investment securities   52       (129 )     (77 )
Interest-earning deposits   16       (21 )     (5 )
Total interest-earning assets   321       (712 )     (391 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Savings accounts   83       (164 )     (81 )
NOW accounts   20       (27 )     (7 )
Money market accounts   (15 )     (164 )     (179 )
Term certificates   (358 )     (417 )     (775 )
Total interest-bearing deposits   (270 )     (772 )     (1,042 )
FHLBB and FRB advances   106       (104 )     2  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   (164 )     (876 )     (1,040 )
                       
Change in net interest income $ 485     $ 164     $ 649  
                       


  Year Ended  
  December 31, 2020 vs. 2019  
  Increase (Decrease)     Total  
  Due to Changes in     Increase  
  Volume     Rate     (Decrease)  
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans $ (95 )   $ (1,324 )   $ (1,419 )
Investment securities   (14 )     (200 )     (214 )
Interest-earning deposits   22       (35 )     (13 )
Total interest-earning assets   (87 )     (1,559 )     (1,646 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Savings accounts   265       5       270  
NOW accounts   11       (21 )     (10 )
Money market accounts   (15 )     (484 )     (499 )
Term certificates   (570 )     (744 )     (1,314 )
Total interest-bearing deposits   (309 )     (1,244 )     (1,553 )
FHLBB and FRB advances   (315 )     (812 )     (1,127 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities   (624 )     (2,056 )     (2,680 )
                       
Change in net interest income $ 537     $ 497     $ 1,034  
                       

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020  
    Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income   $ 4,265     $ 775     $ 5,040  
Provision for loan losses     215       -       215  
                         
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     4,050       775       4,825  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Customer service fees     353       28       381  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)     -       15,062       15,062  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     (100 )     375       275  
Other     147       164       311  
Total non-interest income     400       15,629       16,029  
                         
Non-interest expenses:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     2,178       6,544       8,722  
Occupancy and equipment     465       685       1,150  
Other non-interest expenses     1,942       1,113       3,055  
Total non-interest expenses     4,585       8,342       12,927  
                         
Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit   $ (135 )   $ 8,062       7,927  
                         
Elimination of inter-segment profit                     (442 )
Income before income taxes                     7,485  
                         
Income tax expense                     2,211  
Net income                   $ 5,274  
                         

(1)   Before elimination of inter-segment profit.


The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019  
    Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income   $ 3,862     $ 529     $ 4,391  
Provision for loan losses     144       -       144  
                         
Net interest income after credit for loan losses     3,718       529       4,247  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Customer service fees     320       33       353  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)     -       5,808       5,808  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     (90 )     122       32  
Other     132       113       245  
Total non-interest income     362       6,076       6,438  
                         
Non-interest expenses:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     1,773       4,609       6,382  
Occupancy and equipment     390       421       811  
Other non-interest expenses     1,354       943       2,297  
Total non-interest expenses     3,517       5,973       9,490  
                         
Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit   $ 563     $ 632       1,195  
                         
Elimination of inter-segment profit                     (346 )
Loss before income taxes                     849  
                         
Income tax expense                     21  
Net income                   $ 828  
                         

(1)   Before elimination of inter-segment profit.


The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Year Ended December 31, 2020  
    Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income   $ 16,235     $ 2,632     $ 18,867  
Provision for loan losses     2,553       -       2,553  
                         
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     13,682       2,632       16,314  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Customer service fees     1,180       103       1,283  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)     -       55,729       55,729  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     (381 )     (772 )     (1,153 )
Other     465       580       1,045  
Total non-interest income     1,264       55,640       56,904  
                         
Non-interest expenses:                        
Salaries and employee benefits (2)     9,161       24,000       33,161  
Occupancy and equipment     1,770       1,775       3,545  
Other non-interest expenses     5,228       4,382       9,610  
Total non-interest expenses     16,159       30,157       46,316  
                         
Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit   $ (1,213 )   $ 28,115       26,902  
                         
Elimination of inter-segment profit                     (1,493 )
Income before income taxes                     25,409  
                         
Income tax expense                     5,477  
Net income                   $ 19,932  
                         

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.
(2) Salaries and benefits include the severance and vested stock acceleration costs related to the retirement of the CEO and CFO of the Bank. The total cost of this event was $1.38 million, of which $1.03 million was allocated to the Bank segment and the remainder, $344,000, was allocated to the mortgage segment.


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Year Ended December 31, 2019  
    Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income   $ 15,985     $ 1,848     $ 17,833  
Provision for loan losses     -       -       -  
                         
Net interest income after credit for loan losses     15,985       1,848       17,833  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Customer service fees     1,268       139       1,407  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)     -       19,851       19,851  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     (363 )     757       394  
Other     596       366       962  
Total non-interest income     1,501       21,113       22,614  
                         
Non-interest expenses:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     7,065       17,831       24,896  
Occupancy and equipment     1,527       1,256       2,783  
Other non-interest expenses     4,789       3,482       8,271  
Total non-interest expenses     13,381       22,569       35,950  
                         
Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit   $ 4,105     $ 392       4,497  
                         
Elimination of inter-segment profit                     (951 )
Income before income taxes                     3,546  
                         
Income tax expense                     118  
Net income                   $ 3,428  
                         

(1)   Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Quarter Ended  
    December 31, 2020  
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Provision for
Income Taxes 		    Net Income     Earnings per
Common Share
(diluted) 		 
GAAP basis   $ 7,485     $ 2,211     $ 5,274     $ 1.01  
Non-interest expense adjustments:                                
Residential lending office closure     294       63       231     $ 0.04  
Accrued severance expenses     69       15       54     $ 0.01  
Non-GAAP basis   $ 7,848     $ 2,289     $ 5,559     $ 1.06  
                                 
    December 31, 2019  
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Provision for
Income Taxes 		    Net Income     Earnings per
Common Share
(diluted) 		 
GAAP basis   $ 849     $ 21     $ 828     $ 0.16  
                                 
Non-GAAP basis   $ 849     $ 21     $ 828     $ 0.16  
                                 
    Year-to-Date  
    December 31, 2020  
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Provision for
Income Taxes 		    Net Income     Earnings per
Common Share
(diluted) 		 
GAAP basis   $ 25,409     $ 5,477     $ 19,932     $ 3.86  
Non-interest expense adjustments:                                
Retirement salary and benefits compensation     692       149       543       0.11  
Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation     683       147       536       0.10  
COVID-19 related expenses     229       49       180       0.03  
Residential lending office closure     294       63       231       0.04  
Accrued severance expenses     69       15       54       0.01  
Non-GAAP basis   $ 27,376     $ 5,900     $ 21,476     $ 4.15  
                                 
    December 31, 2019  
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Provision for
Income Taxes 		    Net Income     Earnings per
Common Share
(diluted) 		 
GAAP basis   $ 3,546     $ 118     $ 3,428     $ 0.64  
                                 
Non-GAAP basis   $ 3,546     $ 118     $ 3,428     $ 0.64  
                                 

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    At or for the     At or for the  
    Three Months Ended December 31,     Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                                 
Return on average assets: (1, 5)                                
GAAP     2.95 %     0.52 %     2.89 %     0.54 %
Non-GAAP (2)     3.11 %     0.52 %     3.11 %     0.54 %
                                 
Return on average equity: (1, 6)                                
GAAP     21.05 %     4.11 %     22.54 %     4.31 %
Non-GAAP (2)     22.18 %     4.11 %     24.28 %     4.31 %
                                 
Net interest margin     3.02 %     2.88 %     2.90 %     2.95 %
                                 
Non-interest income to total income:                                
GAAP     75.57 %     49.48 %     74.60 %     46.20 %
                                 
Efficiency ratio: (7)                                
GAAP     62.67 %     90.53 %     62.35 %     91.02 %
Non-GAAP (2)     60.91 %     90.53 %     59.71 %     91.02 %
                                 
Tier 1 capital to average assets (3)     13.85 %     11.30 %     13.85 %     11.30 %
                                 
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4)     1.01 %     0.52 %     1.01 %     0.52 %
                                 
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4)     1.38 %     0.90 %     1.38 %     0.90 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding SBA PPP Loans (4)     1.41 %     0.90 %     1.41 %     0.90 %
                                 
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing assets     94.58 %     131.37 %     94.58 %     131.37 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans     92.87 %     131.37 %     92.87 %     131.37 %
                                 
Tangible book value per share (8)   $ 18.16     $ 14.06     $ 18.16     $ 14.06  
Outstanding shares     5,495,514       5,576,855       5,495,514       5,576,855  

(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented.
(2) See page 14 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income.
(3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented.
(4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees.
(5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets.
(6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income.
(8) This non-GAAP measure represents total stockholders’ equity, minus intangible assets of $33,000, divided by outstanding shares at period end.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure
(Unaudited)

Loan Payment Deferrals

    As of January 18, 2021  
    Commercial loans     Residential
loans 		    Residential
loans serviced
for others 		 
       
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Balance outstanding   $ 175,046     $ 364,041     $ 1,786,888  
                         
COVID-19 related loan payment deferrals: (1)                        
Loans in COVID-19-related loan payment deferral   $ 6,544     $ 5,033     $ 18,672  
Loans in deferral as a percentage of category loans     3.7 %     1.4 %     1.0 %
Loans with suspended payment   $ 6,544     $ 4,535     $ 10,342  
Loans with reduced payment     -       498       8,330  
                         
Loans which obtained a COVID-19-related payment deferral but                        
have since resumed payment   $ 31,845     $ 13,796     $ 49,846  
Loans reinstated (borrower paid any unpaid principal and interest)     -       2,732       8,318  
Loans on a repayment plan     -       -       1,363  
Loans which resumed payment but deferred principal and/or                        
interest payments to maturity (2)     27,029       8,451       34,896  
Loans which were paid off completely     4,816       1,687       3,903  
Other loans     -       926       1,366  

(1)   Includes commercial loans that have been approved for loan payment deferral but for which documentation is closing or pending.
(2)   Includes commercial loan for which maturity was extended.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure
(Unaudited)

COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors

    As of December 31, 2020  
    Exposure Balance     Exposure by Risk Weighting          
                                                    Balance  
            Real     Commercial                             with  
            Estate     &                             Deferred  
Industry (1)   Total     Secured     Industrial     Construction     Pass     Criticized     Payments  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Group home/care facility   $ 1,091       $ 1,091       $ -       $ -       $ 1,091     $ -     $ -  
Hotels/hospitality     9,679         9,604         75         -         75       9,604       3,543  
Restaurants/food service     2,786         1,582         1,204         -         2,786       -       -  
Retail/shopping center     20,134         16,472         -         3,662         17,446       2,687       2,058  
Other sectors (2)     10,720         9,990         130         600         9,768       953       640  
Total loans in COVID-19 impacted sectors   $ 44,410       $ 38,739       $ 1,409       $ 4,262       $ 31,166     $ 13,244     $ 6,241  
Percentage of commercial loans outstanding   25.3 %     26.9 %     7.0 %     36.5 %                          
Commercial loans outstanding   $ 175,822       $ 143,893       $ 20,259       $ 11,670                            
Loan to value secured by real estate (3)           45.5 %             57.3 %                          
                                                         
                                                         

(1)   This disclosure focuses on industries with balances that are significant to the portfolio at December 31, 2020 and omits industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (oil and gas, transportation, etc.) to which the Company has minimal or no exposure. This disclosure also excludes SBA PPP Loans, given their government guarantee.
(2)   Includes customers operating in various sectors which have been impacted by COVID-19.
(3)   Loan to value secured by real estate equals the exposure balance divided by the most recent appraised value.

For More Information, Contact:
William M. Parent,
President and Chief Executive Officer
(617-925-1955)




Disclaimer

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Financial Results STOUGHTON, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $5.3 million, or $1.03 per basic share and …

