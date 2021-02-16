 

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet”) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 will be released after the market close on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) to discuss the results.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9208 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using conference ID #13715871. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online or by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering access code 13715871. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks after the call.

About Grocery Outlet
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada. 

CONTACT: INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Jean Fontana
646-277-1214
Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Layla Kasha
510-379-2176
lkasha@cfgo.com



