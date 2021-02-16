 

MediWound to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on February 25, 2021

16.02.2021, 22:05  |  41   |   |   

YAVNE, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 at 7:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Following the release, MediWound's management will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and to answer questions. Dial-in and call details are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Toll-Free:   877-602-7189
Israel Toll-Free:   1 809 315 362
International:   678-894-3057
Conference ID:   3049108
Webcast:   https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ooo4cb7t

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call.  An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay for 90 days in the Investors section of the MediWound website.

About MediWound Ltd.
MediWound is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutics based on its patented proteolytic enzyme technology to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound’s first innovative biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid, non-surgically and rapidly removes burn eschar without harming viable tissue. The product has received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency as well as the Israeli, Argentinian, South Korean, Russian and Peruvian Ministries of Health for eschar removal (debridement) in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. On June 29, 2020, a biological license application (BLA) was submitted to the U.S. FDA and was assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of June 29, 2021. MediWound’s second innovative product, EscharEx is a topical biological drug candidate for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds using the same proteolytic enzyme technology as NexoBrid. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications. EscharEx active substance (API) is a concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain. EscharEx is an investigational product, currently under a U.S. phase 2 adaptive design study. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

Contacts:      
Boaz Gur-Lavie   Jeremy Feffer
Chief Financial Officer   Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
MediWound Ltd.   212-915-2568
ir@mediwound.com    jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com 





Wertpapier


