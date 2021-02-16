Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced its participation at an upcoming investor event:



Doug Bettinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, March 1, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time (11:45 a.m. Eastern Time)



A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors’ section of Lam’s website at www.lamresearch.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks after the presentation date.