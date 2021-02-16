Ziopharm Oncology to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Webcast on February 25, 2021

Company to Hold R&D Day on Thursday, March 11, 2021

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4:30pm EDT.



The live call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). The passcode for the conference call is 13715482. The live webcast may be accessed using the link here, or by visiting the “Investors” section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com. The call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days after the call.