Myriad Genetics to Announce December 2020 Quarterly Financial Results on February 23, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced that it will hold its quarterly earnings conference call for the period ending December 30, 2020 with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. During the call, Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, and R. Bryan Riggsbee, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a financial overview and business update of Myriad’s performance for the quarter.



The dial-in number for domestic callers is 1-800-584-2088. International callers may dial 1-212-231-2924. All callers will be asked to reference reservation number 21990097. An archived replay of the call will be available for seven days by dialing 1-800-633-8284 and entering the reservation number above. The conference call along with a slide presentation will be available through a live webcast at www.myriad.com.