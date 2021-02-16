 

Myriad Genetics to Announce December 2020 Quarterly Financial Results on February 23, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021   

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced that it will hold its quarterly earnings conference call for the period ending December 30, 2020 with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. During the call, Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, and R. Bryan Riggsbee, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a financial overview and business update of Myriad’s performance for the quarter.

The dial-in number for domestic callers is 1-800-584-2088. International callers may dial 1-212-231-2924. All callers will be asked to reference reservation number 21990097. An archived replay of the call will be available for seven days by dialing 1-800-633-8284 and entering the reservation number above. The conference call along with a slide presentation will be available through a live webcast at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc. is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to improving health and transforming patient lives worldwide. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myPath, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice CDx, Vectra, Prequel, Foresight, GeneSight, riskScore and Prolaris are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries. MYGN-F, MYGN-G.

Media Contact: Jared Maxwell Investor Contact: Scott Gleason
  (801) 505-5027   (801) 584-1143
  jmaxwell@myriad.com   sgleason@myriad.com

 




Wertpapier


