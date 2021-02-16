Dr. Julie Brown Elected to the Prestigious National Academy of Engineering

Dr. Brown was cited by the National Academy of Engineering for her “contributions to materials and device technologies for phosphorescent light emitting diode displays, and their commercialization.” The NAE membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature” and to “the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education.”

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED technology and materials, today announced that Dr. Julie Brown, Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, was elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) . Election to the prestigious NAE is widely acclaimed as one of the highest professional distinctions bestowed upon an engineer.

“Tremendous and heartfelt congratulations to Julie for the election into the distinguished National Academy of Engineering for her brilliant leadership and trailblazing contributions in the OLED field,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display. “For over two decades, Julie has driven and advanced UDC’s technical vision and excellence to firmly position the Company as a leader in the discovery, development, and design of state-of-the-art OLED technologies and phosphorescent materials. She and her team of scientists and engineers have built and shaped UDC’s innovation engine that enables virtually every high-performing, energy-efficient OLED display in the global consumer landscape. The UDC family is elated for our colleague and commend her on this well-earned, highly esteemed distinction.”

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display, solid-state lighting applications with subsidiaries and offices around the world. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

