Surprise! You’ve Got Munch Mail – A Curated Collection of Gourmet Gifts That Makes It Easy to Celebrate Colleagues, Family and Friends

Looking to brighten a coworker’s day, boost a friend’s spirit, or just say thank you? Say hello to Munch Mail – a new and convenient way for companies to show appreciation for employees, clients and associates, with a curated collection of themed, hand-picked, artisan-crafted gourmet gifts from some of the finest brands. Coupled with a personalized note and delivered straight to their doorstep, Munch Mail delights and excites as a thoughtful gift that goes straight to the heart. Munch Mail also is a great gift for friends and family, near and far.

Munch Mail’s themed boxes are filled with a variety of hand-selected, gourmet treats guaranteed to please even the most discerning taste buds. (Pictured: “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” Munch Mail Box) (Photo: Business Wire)

Munch Mail, an Aramark brand, is designed as a catalyst for fun. When it comes to showing appreciation, flowers, a card or a bottle of wine tend to be the norm. Munch Mail is much more. Whether it is connecting with teams working remotely or bringing friends together for a virtual reunion, Munch Mail offers a little something for everyone, allowing gift givers to choose from a selection of rotating themed kits, based on the individual or occasion.

“In today’s socially distanced environment, engaging and connecting with coworkers and those you care about has never been more important. We’re excited to introduce Munch Mail, which gives gifters a unique way to show their appreciation,” said Gary Crompton, President & CEO of Aramark’s Business Dining Division. “Regardless of where teammates are working or friends and family are located, Munch Mail’s custom designed gift boxes are a thoughtful and convenient way to bring joy to someone’s day.”

From sweet to salty, hearty to healthy, Munch Mail’s themed boxes are filled with a variety of hand-selected, gourmet treats, featuring brands such as La Colombe Coffee, Rip Van Wafels, Truly Good Foods, Birch Benders, Humble Nut Butter, Sahale Snacks, and Boulder Canyon:

BBQ Boss – This savory pack is sure to spark some conversation around the table. One taste of these nature-inspired sauces and seasonings, and they’ll certainly be coming back for more.

– This savory pack is sure to spark some conversation around the table. One taste of these nature-inspired sauces and seasonings, and they’ll certainly be coming back for more. Cured & Curated – This collection offers the ideal pairing for the wine lover on your list. Filled with cured meats and delicious preserves, it’s the perfect centerpiece for an evening with family and friends.

– This collection offers the ideal pairing for the wine lover on your list. Filled with cured meats and delicious preserves, it’s the perfect centerpiece for an evening with family and friends. It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere – Whether celebrating with friends or relaxing after a long day at work, it’s always 5 o’clock with this curated collection of happy hour treats. Cheers!

– Whether celebrating with friends or relaxing after a long day at work, it’s always 5 o’clock with this curated collection of happy hour treats. Cheers! Rise & Shine – For early birds and late risers alike, the Rise & Shine box is filled with gourmet breakfast ingredients to help get the day started on the right foot. Whether preparing for a big meeting or facing a busy day of errands, this is a perfect way to start their day.

– For early birds and late risers alike, the Rise & Shine box is filled with gourmet breakfast ingredients to help get the day started on the right foot. Whether preparing for a big meeting or facing a busy day of errands, this is a perfect way to start their day. The Little Baker – Baking with the little ones in our lives is not only fun, it’s also a great bonding experience. The Little Baker box is a must for anyone who loves cooking with the kids. Full of collaborative treats and sweets, this box is a must for the moms and dads on your list.

To view the complete Munch Mail catalog, pricing and personalize your order, visit www.ordermunchmail.com.

About Aramark

