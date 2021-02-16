JMP Group to Report Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 18, 2021

Company management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 19, 2021. To participate, dial (888) 566-6060 (domestic) or (973) 200-3100 (international). The conference identification number is 5454327.

JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP ), an investment banking and alternative asset management firm, announced today that the company will report financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and will be accessible via a link in the investor relations section of JMP Group’s website, at investor.jmpg.com/events.cfm. The Internet broadcast will be archived and will remain available for future replay.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC is a diversified capital markets firm that provides investment banking, equity research, and sales and trading services to corporate and institutional clients as well as alternative asset management products and services to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group conducts its investment banking and research, sales and trading activities through JMP Securities; its venture capital and private capital activities through Harvest Capital Strategies and JMP Asset Management; and the management of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP), a business development company, through HCAP Advisors. For more information, visit www.jmpg.com.

