Hilton Grand Vacations to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 before the financial markets open on Monday, March 1, 2021, followed by a teleconference at 11 a.m. (EST).

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club and The Hilton Club, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 325,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

