 

Equitable Holdings Announces Appointment of Jose Ramon Gonzalez as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), the financial services holding company comprised of Equitable and AllianceBernstein, today announced it has named Jose Ramon Gonzalez as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Gonzalez joins the Equitable Holdings Management Committee and will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Pearson.

Gonzalez will lead the law department with responsibility for all legal, compliance, regulatory and governmental affairs at Equitable Holdings. He will succeed Dave Hattem, who plans to retire later this year following a distinguished 26-year career with the company.

“We have the great fortune of welcoming Jose Ramon Gonzalez to Equitable and to our senior management team,” said Mark Pearson. “Jose brings extensive legal expertise and industry leadership that will help guide us to deliver on our commitments and safeguard our businesses to benefit all those we serve.”

“Equitable’s highly-regarded law department is instrumental to the firm’s continued success and ability to fulfill its important mission,” said Jose Ramon Gonzalez. “I am delighted to join the management committee and work alongside a team of talented professionals to help Equitable deliver strong results and thrive in the years ahead.”

Gonzalez brings more than 25 years of industry experience, including leadership positions with publicly held corporations. He joins Equitable from CNA Insurance, where he served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel overseeing the corporate secretary function and board support, litigation, business legal support, compliance and government relations. Prior to joining CNA, he was Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at QBE North America, and Group General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Torus Insurance. He also held numerous leadership roles over the course of 12 years within the legal function of AIG.

With a longstanding commitment to the community, Gonzalez has served on a number of not-for-profit boards of directors. He currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of LatinoJustice PRLDEF, and as a member of the boards of The Bass Museum of Art and the Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Gonzalez earned a Bachelor of Science degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and his Juris Doctor degree from Columbia University.

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $746 billion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2020) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.



