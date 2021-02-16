Evans Bancorp, Inc. Increases Semi-Annual Cash Dividend to $0.60 per Share

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Evans”) (NYSE American: EVBN), a community financial services company serving Western New York since 1920, announced that at its meeting today, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.60 per share on its outstanding common stock. This semi-annual dividend represents a $0.02 increase from the previous semi-annual dividend paid in October 2020.

The dividend is payable on April 6, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2021. The Company has approximately 5.4 million shares outstanding.