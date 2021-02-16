Two Harbors Investment Corp. To Participate in the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Conference

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that Bill Greenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Koeppen, Chief Investment Officer, are scheduled to participate in the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum being held on February 24, 2021 through February 26, 2021. The presentation, scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm EST on February 24, 2021, will include a discussion of the company’s business fundamentals and investment strategy.

The presentation will be webcast and made available on Two Harbors’ website at http://www.twoharborsinvestment.com in the Investors section under the Events and Presentations link. The replay will be available for one year.