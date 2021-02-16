 

Two Harbors Investment Corp. To Participate in the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Conference

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that Bill Greenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Koeppen, Chief Investment Officer, are scheduled to participate in the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum being held on February 24, 2021 through February 26, 2021. The presentation, scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm EST on February 24, 2021, will include a discussion of the company’s business fundamentals and investment strategy.

The presentation will be webcast and made available on Two Harbors’ website at http://www.twoharborsinvestment.com in the Investors section under the Events and Presentations link. The replay will be available for one year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 601 Carlson Parkway, Suite 1400, Minnetonka, MN, 55305, telephone 612-453-4100.



