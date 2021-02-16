C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and AI Applications

C3 AI (NYSE:AI), a leading enterprise AI software provider, today announced the release of major enhancements to its enterprise AI application development platform and AI applications designed to further accelerate digital transformation. Over the past decade, C3 AI has invested continuously in the C3 AI Suite, its open, secure, and multi-cloud enterprise AI platform that leverages a model-driven architecture, enabling end-to-end enterprise AI including data integration, model development, MLOps, application development, and model governance and maintenance.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The latest release – Version 7.17 – provides new capabilities to track and manage full lineage from data sources to application entities. In addition, the latest release includes new composable machine learning (ML) pipelines for data scientists; enhancements to C3 AI CRM, C3 AI Anti-Money Laundering, C3 AI Energy Management, C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, and C3 AI Reliability applications; and a new enterprise AI application for the oil and gas industry, C3 AI Well Development Optimization.

“Today’s release introduces even more market-leading features for developers, data scientists, and data engineers, while bringing unparalleled speed to the development of enterprise AI applications,” said C3 AI President and Chief Product Officer Houman Behzadi. “We continue to invest significantly in our enterprise AI platform, wide range of developer tools, and configurable enterprise AI applications to enable a richer and more cohesive developer and user experience to accelerate AI adoption.”

The latest platform enhancements and features available with the C3 AI Suite include:

Comprehensive data, feature, and model lineage: Improvements to enterprise AI application development tools include a new comprehensive data, feature, and model lineage component that enables developers and end users to understand the lineage of their application and AI/ML results.

Improvements to enterprise AI application development tools include a new comprehensive data, feature, and model lineage component that enables developers and end users to understand the lineage of their application and AI/ML results. Enhanced time series feature generation: The latest release significantly accelerates feature engineering and model development . Enhancements enable faster feature parameterization, more comprehensive statistical transformations, and improved feature selection for use in C3 AI ML Pipelines.

The latest release significantly accelerates feature engineering and model development Enhancements enable faster feature parameterization, more comprehensive statistical transformations, and improved feature selection for use in C3 AI ML Pipelines. New composable ML pipelines: Expanding the ever-growing library of C3 AI ML Pipelines, the latest release includes four new pipelines to accelerate model development, including a deep learning pipe for forecasting and a linear quantile regression pipe for probabilistic predictions. C3 AI ML Pipelines also deliver improved model interpretability support with the addition of SHAP (Shapley Additive Explanations) to the available explainability frameworks.

Expanding the ever-growing library of C3 AI ML Pipelines, the latest release includes four new pipelines to accelerate model development, including a deep learning pipe for forecasting and a linear quantile regression pipe for probabilistic predictions. C3 AI ML Pipelines also deliver improved model interpretability support with the addition of SHAP (Shapley Additive Explanations) to the available explainability frameworks. Multi-cloud Kubernetes service: As part of the ongoing Kubernetes/OpenShift standardization, the latest release supports the Kubernetes service on all clouds.

As part of the ongoing Kubernetes/OpenShift standardization, the latest release supports the Kubernetes service on all clouds. New prebuilt data connectors: Performance and scalability improvements to C3 AI’s Virtual Data Lake framework include connectors to Snowflake, Spark/Databricks, S3, Microsoft Power BI, Azure Data Lake, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 – further expanding the library of prebuilt data connectors on the C3 AI Suite. The new connectors help accelerate data integration and allow engineers to create a virtual data image or ingest data directly into the C3 AI Suite.

Performance and scalability improvements to C3 AI’s Virtual Data Lake framework include connectors to Snowflake, Spark/Databricks, S3, Microsoft Power BI, Azure Data Lake, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 – further expanding the library of prebuilt data connectors on the C3 AI Suite. The new connectors help accelerate data integration and allow engineers to create a virtual data image or ingest data directly into the C3 AI Suite. Enhancements to enterprise object models: New additions and enhancements to C3 AI’s suite of prebuilt enterprise object models further accelerate development of AI applications. Cross-industry object models provide functional capabilities, including energy management, equipment and process reliability, fraud detection, inventory optimization, and manufacturing yield optimization. In addition, C3 AI also offers industry-specific object models for manufacturing, financial services, oil and gas, utilities, and defense.

C3 AI also continues to invest in its growing portfolio of enterprise AI applications. Notable enhancements include: