Aleafia Health Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 18,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”), on a “bought deal” basis pursuant to a short form prospectus offering, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Unit of $0.83 (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of $14,940,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.05, for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriter an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), solely for market stabilization and overallocation purposes, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units at the Issue Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering. If this option is exercised in full, the Company will receive an additional $2,241,000 in gross proceeds for total aggregate gross proceeds of $17,181,000.

In connection with the Offering the Company has agreed to pay the Underwriters a cash fee of 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Offering, and non-transferable compensation warrants equal to 6% of the Units sold under the Offering (in each case including any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing date of the Offering is scheduled to be on or about March 9, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.