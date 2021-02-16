ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 9, 2021

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows: