KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address Three Conferences in March 2021

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael W. Upchurch, will address the following conferences via webcasts:

  • The Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 2, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time
  • The J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference 2021 on March 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
  • The Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on March 17, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time or 12:20 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Interested investors may access the webcasts on KCS’ website at investors.kcsouthern.com. A link to the replay will be available following the event.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances are primary components of a railway network, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.



