KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address Three Conferences in March 2021

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael W. Upchurch, will address the following conferences via webcasts:

The Raymond James 42 nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 2, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time

The J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference 2021 on March 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

The Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on March 17, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time or 12:20 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Interested investors may access the webcasts on KCS’ website at investors.kcsouthern.com. A link to the replay will be available following the event.