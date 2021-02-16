 

Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 22:30  |  24   |   |   

Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today the monthly distributions on the common shares of two of its closed-end funds (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds").

With respect to each Fund, the distribution will be paid on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 1, 2021. The distribution per share for each Fund is as follows:

Fund

Distribution Per Share

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGD)

$0.040

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IID)

$0.030

As a reminder, as was announced on January 14th, 2021, the Board of Trustees of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: IID) has approved a Plan of Liquidation and Termination for the Fund. The Plan of Liquidation and Termination is expected to take effect on or about March 31, 2021.

IGD intends to make regular monthly distributions based on the past and projected performance of the Fund. The amount of a Fund’s distribution may vary, depending on a number of factors. As portfolio and market conditions change, the rate of distributions on the common shares may change. There can be no assurance that a Fund will be able to declare a distribution in each period. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The tax treatment and characterization of a Fund’s distributions may vary significantly from time to time depending on the net investment income of the Fund and whether the Fund has realized gains or losses from its options strategy versus gain or loss realizations in the equity securities in the portfolio. Each Fund's distributions will normally reflect past and projected net investment income, and may include income from dividends and interest, capital gains and/or a return of capital.

The portion of each Fund's monthly distributions estimated to come from the Fund's option strategy, for tax purposes, may be treated as a combination of long-term and short-term capital gains, and/or a return of capital. The tax character of each Fund's option strategy is largely determined by movements in, and gain and loss realizations in the underlying equity portfolio. Under certain conditions, federal tax regulations may also cause some or all of the return of capital to be taxed as ordinary income. The final tax characteristics of the distributions cannot be determined with certainty until after the end of the calendar year, and will be reported to shareholders at that time.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today the monthly distributions on the common shares of two of its closed-end funds (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds"). With respect …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Sesen Bio Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of its Biologics License Application for ...
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire ...
Titel
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:16 Uhr
Voya Financial Earns No. 5 Ranking on Barron’s 2021 List of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies
15:00 Uhr
Voya Releases New Whitepaper Providing Plan Design Changes for Employers During Challenging Times
14:15 Uhr
Gabriel Altbach Joins Voya Investment Management as a Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer
12.02.21
Voya Investment Management Invests $4.6 Billion of Private Placement Debt In 2020
12.02.21
Voya Launches First-of-Its-Kind ‘Retiree Menu’ with the ABA Retirement Funds Program
09.02.21
Voya Financial Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
08.02.21
Voya Financial Earns ‘100%’ on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index — for 16th Consecutive Year
08.02.21
Voya Financial Advances Its Workplace Strategy Through Sale of Independent Financial Planning Channel
04.02.21
Voya Financial Announces Details of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
01.02.21
Voya Financial Earns Inclusion in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index