 

Ameresco to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 1, 2021

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, March 1, 2021. The earnings press release will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

In conjunction with its earnings conference call and press release, the Company will provide supplemental information concerning the financial results. The supplemental information on a Current Report on Form 8-K will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company's website.

Participants may access the earnings conference call by dialing domestically +1 (877) 359-9508 or internationally +1 (224) 357-2393. The passcode is 4795028. Participants are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to register. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will also be available over the Internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. If you are unable to listen to the live call, an archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.



