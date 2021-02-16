 

USA Compression Partners, LP Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). USA Compression’s Annual Report on Form 10-K is available through its website at www.usacompression.com in the Investor Relations section under SEC Filings, as well as on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Interested investors may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, including USA Compression's financial statements, free of charge by writing Investor Relations, USA Compression Partners, LP, 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 2400, Austin, TX 78701.

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.



