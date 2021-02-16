ProQR Announces Expert Perspectives Call on Disease Education and Endpoints in Usher Syndrome

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (the “Company”), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that the Company will host an Expert Perspectives call on February 22, 2021 at 12:00pm EST. The call will feature a discussion between Aniz Girach, MD, Chief Medical Officer of ProQR Therapeutics and Paul Yang, MD, PhD about disease education and endpoints in Usher syndrome and non-syndromic Retinitis Pigmentosa (nsRP). Areas of focus for the session will include which vision measures are most informative in the context of this disease setting, the role of patient baseline and disease progression, and an overview of the objectives of the Phase 1/2 Stellar trial of QR-421a.

Date/Time: February 22, 2021, 12:00pm EST

To register, please follow this link .

Following the discussion, a portion of the call will be dedicated to Q&A. The archived presentation will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days following the presentation date.

Paul Yang, MD, PhD, Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University

Dr. Paul Yang received doctorates in medicine and neurophysiology at Dartmouth Medical School, which was funded by an MD/PhD pre-doctoral award from the National Institutes of Health. He completed residency and fellowship in ophthalmology at the Moran Eye Center in Salt Lake City, during which he first developed an interest in inflammatory eye diseases and degenerative retinal disorders. Thereafter, he pursued a fellowship in ocular immunology and uveitis at the Massachusetts Eye Research and Surgery Institution in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as well as a fellowship in ophthalmic genetics and inherited retinal degenerations at Casey Eye Institute in Portland, Oregon. He was funded by the Foundation Fighting Blindness (FFB) Clinical Research Fellowship Award, FFB Career Development Award, and NIH K08 to evaluate the effectiveness of mycophenolate as a neuroprotective agent in inherited retinal degenerations. For his pioneering work, he was awarded the 2015 ARVO/Alcon Early Career Clinician-Scientist Research Award. Dr. Yang is an assistant professor in ophthalmic genetics and immunology at the Casey Eye Institute (Oregon Health & Science University) where he specializes in patients with inherited retinal degenerations, autoimmune retinopathy, and gene therapy associated uveitis. He is a principal investigator and sub-investigator on numerous gene therapy and neuroprotection clinical trials for inherited retinal degenerations. Dr. Yang continues to conduct translational research in his lab with the goal of bringing new medical treatments to the clinic for patients with inherited retinal degenerations.