 

Truxton Trust Advises BasePoint on Debt Financing for Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust Company is pleased to announce its role as advisor to BasePoint Health Management, a provider of non-clinical management services for affiliate psychiatrists. The financing is comprised of a senior secured loan facility and Truxton is serving as the sole underwriter. BasePoint’s plan for the proceeds is to capitalize on their exponential growth and expand from one to six locations in the Dallas, Texas area. Truxton Trust Company provides capital solutions to high-growth companies, family-owned businesses, and financial sponsors.

Roy Serpa, Basepoint CEO, said, “As founder and CEO, I appreciate the confidence Truxton and their team, led by Philip Skipp AVP of Private Banking, has put into BasePoint Health Management as we expand our footprint and enhance our mental health programs across the Adolescent and Adult spectrum.”

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

About BasePoint Health Management
BasePoint Health Management provides non-clinical management services to affiliate psychiatrists so that mental health providers can spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a mental health practice.

BasePoint Psychiatry and Wellness is a clinical leader in psychiatry, counseling, and alternative depression treatments such as TMS Therapy. BasePoint Academy is an outpatient program specifically designed to address the unique challenges that teens face today with mental health and substance use disorder.

Together Basepoint is committed to providing accessible, understandable, and effective behavioral healthcare to our patients and their families.

