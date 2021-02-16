 

AAR named to Forbes ‘America’s Best Midsize Employers’ for third time

Wood Dale, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading aviation services provider to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs worldwide, has been named to Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Midsize Employers” for 2021. This is the third time that AAR has earned this honor, which is based on an independent survey conducted by Statista polling over 38,000 U.S. employees.

“We are very proud to have once again been named by Forbes as one America’s Best Midsize Employers. This honor means even more to us this year given the current challenges the aviation industry is facing,” said John M. Holmes, AAR President & CEO. “Our amazing team has made many sacrifices this past year and thanks to their efforts, our Company has never been in a stronger position.”

According to Forbes, the companies on this year´s list of America’s Best Midsize Employers had to navigate countless challenges and have risen to the occasion, adapting in ways that benefit both their customers and employees. Participants were consulted anonymously though online panels, allowing for open, honest discussion and feedback. Participants were first asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employer to friends and family and were then prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries.

In the United States, AAR currently employs over 3,000 people, primarily aircraft maintenance mechanics, and approximately 5,000 people in total around the world. To build and retain the best team in aviation, AAR invests in its employees’ professional growth and promotes from within. The company provides tuition reimbursement for continued education and certification, employee mentorship programs, learning and development sessions, networking events, and frequent opportunities to directly connect with leadership. Additionally, AAR offers competitive pay and a full range of insurance benefits, including medical, dental, vision, life, as well as a 401(k) plan, company-paid holidays and generous paid time off. This is one of several top employer recognitions that has been awarded to AAR in the last few years.

AAR is based in the Chicago area and has facilities in Illinois, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, as well as operations worldwide. To join the best team in aviation, visit aarcorp.com/careers.

About AAR
 AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

