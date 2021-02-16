Athene and Funds Affiliated with Apollo to Sell AmeriHome to Western Alliance Bank

The transaction marks the next chapter in AmeriHome’s story, as AmeriHome becomes a subsidiary of Western Alliance, one the country’s top-performing public banks. AmeriHome was founded in 2013 by AmeriHome management and funds affiliated with Apollo and subsidiaries of Athene to provide capital to US homeowners and residential mortgage originators.

NEW YORK, HAMILTON, Bermuda, and THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”), Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) (“Athene”), and AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, the nation’s third largest correspondent mortgage acquirer (“AmeriHome”), today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to sell AmeriHome to a subsidiary of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) (“Western Alliance”).

“We are excited for this strategic step with Western Alliance Bank and the opportunities for growth ahead of us,” said Jim Furash, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriHome. “Apollo and Athene have been invaluable partners in incubating AmeriHome from a start-up in 2013 to one of the country’s leading mortgage originators and servicers. AmeriHome’s success, and today’s transaction, would not have been possible without the investment and strategic partnership of the teams at Apollo and Athene.”

“We are very proud to have supported AmeriHome alongside Apollo over the past eight years and participate in its success,” said Jim Belardi, Chief Executive Officer of Athene. “We believe our investment in AmeriHome clearly displays the strength and differentiation of our alternative investment strategy, which selectively seeks long-term investments in operating businesses we can help grow, while generating strong and consistent returns along the way. Athene’s strategic partnership with Apollo provides a unique sourcing capability to invest in opportunities like AmeriHome, which has been one of the most successful investments in our history. This is a fantastic outcome for all parties involved, and we wish Jim and the AmeriHome team continued success.”