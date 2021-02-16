 

Knoll Names Esohe Omoruyi as Executive Vice President, Consumer & Digital Commerce

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL), a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with clients in person and digitally to create inspired modern interiors for workplaces and homes, today announced the appointment of Esohe Omoruyi as Executive Vice President of Consumer & Digital Commerce, reporting to Andrew Cogan, Chairman and CEO.

In this new role, she will be responsible for strategies across e-commerce, digital and mobile, and brick and mortar efforts as well as alignment of data and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms for the Company’s constellation of brands, including Knoll, Fully, HOLLY HUNT and Muuto.

Mr. Cogan said, “Esohe is a consumer-centric digital leader who brings a wealth of experience in driving direct-to-consumer businesses both in the U.S. as well as in Europe. Her fluency across digital marketing, digital product innovation and consumer engagement aligns with our ongoing initiatives to build our omnichannel residential and consumer brands.”

Ms. Omoruyi joins Knoll from Facebook, Inc., where she served as International Integrated Marketing Director, building integrated app-related marketing campaigns across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Prior, she served as a Senior Vice President at L’Oreal, an international beauty company, leading global digital product and innovation across all categories of product, brands and divisions.

On February 10, Knoll reported 2020 annual and fourth quarter financial results. During the fourth quarter, the Company experienced a continued acceleration in both its work from home (WFH) e-commerce activity as well as across its residential brands and channels.

