 

R1 RCM to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • The SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, on Thursday, February 25 at 10:00am ET
  • The Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference, on Wednesday, March 3 at 12:20pm ET

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM
R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:
R1 RCM Inc.
Investor Relations:
Atif Rahim
312-324-5476
investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:
Natalie Joslin                
R1 RCM Inc.                
678.585.1206                
media@r1rcm.com




