R1 RCM to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



The SVB Leerink 10 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, on Thursday, February 25 at 10:00am ET

Annual Global Healthcare Conference, on Thursday, February 25 at 10:00am ET The Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference, on Wednesday, March 3 at 12:20pm ET

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.