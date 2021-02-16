 

Titanium Transportation Group Declares Quarterly Dividends

16.02.2021   

BOLTON, Ontario, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:TTR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per common share, payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the December 15, 2020 dividend.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In February 2021, Titanium completed its strategic acquisition of International Truckload Services Group, establishing Titanium among the top 12 largest Canadian transportation companies. The acquisition is expected to deliver an immediate and significant increase in revenue and EBITDA. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed eleven (11) asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by Canadian Business (formerly PROFIT magazine) as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.
Ted Daniel, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer
(905) 266-3011
investors@ttgi.com
www.ttgi.com




Wertpapier


