Analog Devices Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11%

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to increase its quarterly dividend from $0.62 per outstanding share of common stock to $0.69, which is the equivalent of $2.76 annually. The new dividend represents an increase of 11% and marks the Company's 18th increase in the last 17 years. ADI has paid a dividend for 69 consecutive quarters, totaling $7 billion of cash returned to shareholders through dividends.
"Our robust cash generation and free cash flow margin places us in the top 10% of companies in the S&P 500, and we remain committed to returning 100% of our free cash flow to shareholders,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO. “The diversity of our business and our alignment to the most important secular trends gives me confidence that we are well positioned to drive sustained growth over the long-term.”
The increase is effective with the dividend payable on March 9, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2021. The payment of any future quarterly dividends, or a future increase in the quarterly dividend amount, will be at the discretion of the Board and will be dependent upon ADI's financial position, results of operations, outlook, liquidity, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.
Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.
