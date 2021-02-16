II-VI Incorporated Introduces 1060 nm Seed Laser in Miniature Package for Fiber Lasers in Materials Processing

The intensifying competition in the industrial laser market is driving the demand for components that are more compact and lower cost to differentiate next-generation laser systems. II-VI’s new seed laser, which emits a broadband spectrum of more than 10 nm at 1060 nm, is now available in a 3-pin miniature package. The new seed laser benefits from sharing the manufacturing line with II-VI’s telecom pump lasers in the same package, which are already being manufactured at scale.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in gallium arsenide (GaAs) optoelectronics, today announced the introduction of its 1060 nm seed laser in a 3-pin miniature package for pulsed fiber lasers in materials processing.

“The success of our GaAs technology platform is the result of decades of investment in the design, manufacturing, and modeling of our lasers and our ability to scale to a vertically integrated 6-inch platform over the last few years,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Devices and Systems Business Unit. “We have led the market in component miniaturization for telecom applications, and we are now leveraging these innovations for fiber lasers. Our 3-pin package was the first of its kind for telecom pump lasers, and now it is the first of its kind for seed sources for pulsed fiber lasers.”

II-VI’s broad portfolio of components for fiber laser systems includes seed lasers, pump lasers, acousto-optic modulators, fiber Bragg gratings, kilowatt pump and signal combiners, matched chirped mirror pairs, dispersion-compensation prism pairs, diffractive gratings, polarization-mode combiners, ion beam sputtering (IBS) coated laser optics, and micro-optics for high-power isolators.

II-VI will showcase its broad product line of optics and lasers at the 2021 SPIE Photonics West Digital Forum, March 6-11, 2021.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.