 

II-VI Incorporated Introduces 1060 nm Seed Laser in Miniature Package for Fiber Lasers in Materials Processing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 23:00  |  59   |   |   

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in gallium arsenide (GaAs) optoelectronics, today announced the introduction of its 1060 nm seed laser in a 3-pin miniature package for pulsed fiber lasers in materials processing.

The intensifying competition in the industrial laser market is driving the demand for components that are more compact and lower cost to differentiate next-generation laser systems. II-VI’s new seed laser, which emits a broadband spectrum of more than 10 nm at 1060 nm, is now available in a 3-pin miniature package. The new seed laser benefits from sharing the manufacturing line with II-VI’s telecom pump lasers in the same package, which are already being manufactured at scale.

“The success of our GaAs technology platform is the result of decades of investment in the design, manufacturing, and modeling of our lasers and our ability to scale to a vertically integrated 6-inch platform over the last few years,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Devices and Systems Business Unit. “We have led the market in component miniaturization for telecom applications, and we are now leveraging these innovations for fiber lasers. Our 3-pin package was the first of its kind for telecom pump lasers, and now it is the first of its kind for seed sources for pulsed fiber lasers.”

II-VI’s broad portfolio of components for fiber laser systems includes seed lasers, pump lasers, acousto-optic modulators, fiber Bragg gratings, kilowatt pump and signal combiners, matched chirped mirror pairs, dispersion-compensation prism pairs, diffractive gratings, polarization-mode combiners, ion beam sputtering (IBS) coated laser optics, and micro-optics for high-power isolators.

II-VI will showcase its broad product line of optics and lasers at the 2021 SPIE Photonics West Digital Forum, March 6-11, 2021.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT:   Mark Lourie
    Vice President, Corporate Communications
    corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
    www.ii-vi.com/contact-us



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

II-VI Incorporated Introduces 1060 nm Seed Laser in Miniature Package for Fiber Lasers in Materials Processing PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in gallium arsenide (GaAs) optoelectronics, today announced the introduction of its 1060 nm seed laser in a 3-pin miniature package for pulsed fiber lasers in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia (1) 
ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
II-VI Incorporated to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
16.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Rekorde an Wall Street und Nasdaq
16.02.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax ohne Kraft und ohne Trend - Warten auf die Wall Street
16.02.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Konsolidierungsfantasie treibt LPKF an
12.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Offers to Acquire Coherent for $260 per Share
11.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Introduces Silicon Carbide Ceramic Materials with Record Thermal Conductivity of 255 W/(m-K) for Power Electronics Modules
10.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Introduces Diffraction-Limited Apochromatic Objective Lenses for Fluorescence Imaging in Life Sciences
09.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
08.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Unveils High-Power and High-Efficiency Double-Junction VCSEL Arrays for Next-Generation 3D Sensing
03.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Wins Fujitsu Supply Chain Excellence Award 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.02.21
31
II-VI Incorporated