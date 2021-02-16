America's Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $2.85 on Record Revenues of $228 Million

“Our results reflect the power of our business model which, at its core, is based on giving our customers ‘peace of mind’ by ‘keeping them on the road.’ What we do is unique, and our customers recognize and appreciate our passionate approach in providing an outstanding customer experience before, during and after the vehicle sale to help them succeed. As we move forward, we believe more consumers will see the benefits of being part of the Car-Mart Family,” said Jeff Williams, President and CEO. “We are proud of our work, but we believe we are in the early stages of our transformation from a collections company to more of a sales company that is very good at collections. When you combine our community-based bricks and mortar structure with a growing digital presence, for which we are investing significant resources, we are very optimistic about our place in the world and the advantages we will continue to leverage as we move forward.”

“During the quarter, we saw a strong increase in the top line with solid volume productivity improvement. Even with our increasing investments in our infrastructure to support a much larger customer base, we saw nice leveraging of our cost structure. Also, our credit results once again showed significant improvement over prior year quarters,” added Mr. Williams. “We will continue to make significant investments in key areas as we fulfill our vision – to be America’s best auto sales and finance company in the eyes of our associates and customers while improving the communities we serve. We believe that we are seeing some initial benefits from the various initiatives we have been working on and we will continue to push to get better. Our on-going investments will not only keep us relevant but will put us in the position of being a market leader focused on recruiting, training, and retaining great associates, inventory procurement and delivering great customer experience.”

“Foundational to these efforts is a significant investment and upgrade to our information technology platform. We have recently begun the implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365, a full Enterprise Resource Planning product. An important part of this project will be the Customer Relationship Management module which will allow us to better manage the entire customer relationship journey and to exceed expectations from the consumer viewpoint with heavy emphasis on digital,” added Mr. Williams. “We will continue to increase our investment in the corporate Customer Experience team as we build out an infrastructure to support a larger customer base at the highest levels.”

“We believe we have an obligation to serve significantly more customers over time as customers’ lives and the communities we serve are better because we are there. We are so proud of our team and excited for the opportunities we have in front of us,” said Mr. Williams. “Our balance sheet, which is strong as the result of years of disciplined focus on cash flows, gives us a distinct competitive advantage as we move to pick up market share in areas we already serve, add new dealership locations and look for additional acquisition opportunities. Lastly, we have over 2,000 associates, over 85,000 customers and thousands of vendor partners, and together we have a responsibility to positively contribute to making the world a better place. We take that responsibility very seriously.”

“Revenue increases were driven by a 16.5% increase in the average retail sales price and a 5.6% increase in units sold. We were pleased to see our productivity, the average retail units sold per store per month, improve by 2.0% for the quarter. Productivity increased although we continue to see a tight supply of vehicles at lower price points. We are working diligently in our procurement efforts to provide a quality assortment of vehicles to meet consumer demand,” said Vickie Judy, Chief Financial Officer. “Net charge-offs for the quarter, as a percentage of average finance receivables, were down to 4.9% compared to 5.9% in the prior year quarter, as we continue to work to keep customers on the road and in their vehicles. Although credit results have improved over the nine months since the pandemic began, there is still much uncertainty and as such we have left the allowance at 26.5% of finance receivables, net of deferred revenue. Our investments in our associates and the business are paying off as we had some nice leveraging in our selling, general and administrative expenses decreasing to 16.7% of sales compared to 18.6% in the prior year quarter.”

“Our debt, net of cash, to finance receivables is 27.7%, compared to 30% at the end of the 3rd quarter of fiscal 2020, just prior to the onset of the pandemic. During the quarter, we added $51.7 million in receivables, increased inventory by $1.1 million, funded $2.0 million in net capital expenditures, and repurchased $3.7 million of our common stock, a total of $58.5 million, with only a $12.3 million increase in debt, net of cash. In the last 12 months, we added $137.0 million in receivables, increased inventory by $14.5 million, repurchased $10.0 million of our common stock, and funded $9.3 million in capital expenditures, a total of $170.8 million, with only a $24.1 million increase in debt, net of cash,” added Ms. Judy.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com .

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements address the Company’s future objectives, plans and goals, as well as the Company’s intent, beliefs and current expectations regarding future operating performance and can generally be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” and other similar words or phrases. Specific events addressed by these forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to:

new dealership openings.

performance of new dealerships.

same dealership revenue growth.

future revenue growth.

receivables growth as related to revenue growth.

gross profit per retail unit sold.

interest rates.

future credit losses.

the Company’s collection results, including but not limited to collections during income tax refund periods;

seasonality;

technological investments and initiatives; and

the Company’s business, operating and growth strategies.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current estimates and assumptions and involve various risks and uncertainties. As a result, you are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s projections include, but are not limited to:

business and economic disruptions and uncertainty resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the financial impact and health risks associated with the pandemic.

general economic conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, including but not limited to fluctuations in gas prices, grocery prices and employment levels;

the adoption and implementation of any future economic stimulus legislation or other government assistance programs for consumers or businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic;

the availability of credit facilities to support the Company’s business;

the Company’s ability to underwrite and collect its contracts effectively;



competition;

dependence on existing management;

ability to attract, develop and retain qualified general managers;

availability of quality vehicles at prices that will be affordable to customers;



changes in consumer finance laws or regulations, including but not limited to rules and regulations that have recently been enacted or could be enacted by federal and state governments;

ability to keep pace with technological advances and changes in consumer behavior affecting our business;

security breaches, cyber-attacks, or fraudulent activity; and

the ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate new acquisitions.

Additionally, risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include those described from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Contacts : Jeffrey A. Williams, President and CEO (479) 464-9944 or Vickie D. Judy, CFO (479) 464-9944









% Change As a % of Sales Three Months Ended 2021 Three Months Ended January 31, vs. January 31, 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Operating Data: Retail units sold 14,053 13,314 5.6 % Average number of stores in operation 150 145 3.4 Average retail units sold per store per month 31.2 30.6 2.0 Average retail sales price $ 13,688 $ 11,750 16.5 Gross profit per retail unit $ 5,774 $ 4,938 16.9 Same store revenue growth 16.9 % 15.1 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables 4.9 % 5.9 % Collections as a percent of average finance receivables 12.1 % 13.2 % Average percentage of finance receivables-current (excl. 1-2 day) 84.3 % 82.8 % Average down-payment percentage 5.5 % 5.4 % Period End Data: Stores open 151 145 4.1 % Accounts over 30 days past due 2.8 % 3.6 % Active customer count 85,807 80,250 6.9 % Finance receivables, gross $ 744,521 $ 607,537 22.5 % Operating Statement: Revenues: Sales $ 199,957 $ 163,253 22.5 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Interest income 28,303 23,481 20.5 14.2 14.4 Total 228,260 186,734 22.2 114.2 114.4 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 118,816 97,504 21.9 59.4 59.7 Selling, general and administrative 33,423 30,331 10.2 16.7 18.6 Provision for credit losses 47,639 40,233 18.4 23.8 24.6 Interest expense 1,705 2,024 (15.8 ) 0.9 1.2 Depreciation and amortization 906 975 (7.1 ) 0.5 0.6 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 22 - 100.0 - - Total 202,511 171,067 18.4 101.3 104.8 Income before taxes 25,749 15,667 12.9 9.6 Provision for income taxes 5,867 2,981 2.9 1.8 Net income $ 19,882 $ 12,686 9.9 7.8 Dividends on subsidiary preferred stock $ (10 ) $ (10 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 19,872 $ 12,676 Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.00 $ 1.92 Diluted $ 2.85 $ 1.83 Weighted average number of shares used in calculation: Basic 6,634,125 6,597,643 Diluted 6,966,188 6,940,124









% Change As a % of Sales Nine Months Ended 2021 Nine Months Ended January 31, vs. January 31, 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Operating Data: Retail units sold 40,251 39,600 1.6 % Average number of stores in operation 150 145 3.4 Average retail units sold per store per month 29.8 30.3 (1.7 ) Average retail sales price $ 13,307 $ 11,587 14.8 Gross profit per retail unit $ 5,691 $ 4,921 15.7 Same store revenue growth 12.1 % 9.8 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables 14.5 % 17.5 % Collections as a percent of average finance receivables 38.0 % 40.0 % Average percentage of finance receivables-current (excl. 1-2 day) 84.6 % 83.1 % Average down-payment percentage 6.4 % 5.9 % Period End Data: Stores open 151 145 4.1 % Accounts over 30 days past due 2.8 % 3.6 % Active customer count 85,807 80,250 6.9 % Finance receivables, gross $ 744,521 $ 607,537 22.5 % Operating Statement: Revenues: Sales $ 559,440 $ 481,070 16.3 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Interest income 80,091 67,852 18.0 14.3 14.1 Total 639,531 548,922 16.5 114.3 114.1 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 330,380 286,215 15.4 59.1 59.5 Selling, general and administrative 94,716 87,298 8.5 16.9 18.1 Provision for credit losses 127,585 112,885 13.0 22.8 23.5 Interest expense 5,082 6,109 (16.8 ) 0.9 1.3 Depreciation and amortization 2,772 2,913 (4.8 ) 0.5 0.6 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment (42 ) 39 (207.7 ) - - Total 560,493 495,459 13.1 100.2 103.0 Income before taxes 79,038 53,463 14.1 11.1 Provision for income taxes 18,396 11,379 3.3 2.4 Net income $ 60,642 $ 42,084 10.8 8.7 Dividends on subsidiary preferred stock $ (30 ) $ (30 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 60,612 $ 42,054 Earnings per share: Basic $ 9.14 $ 6.34 Diluted $ 8.73 $ 6.03 Weighted average number of shares used in calculation: Basic 6,631,450 6,634,496 Diluted 6,939,164 6,969,848







