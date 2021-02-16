 

Aeterna Zentaris Announces $10.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 6,896,552 common shares of Aeterna, at a price to the public of $1.45 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 19, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Aeterna also has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,034,482 additional common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $10.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Aeterna. Aeterna intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which includes, among other purposes, the investigation of further therapeutic uses of Macrilen (macimorelin), the expansion of pipeline development activities, the further expansion of commercialization of macimorelin in available territories and the potential funding of a pediatric clinical trial in the E.U. and U.S. for macimorelin.

A shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-232935) was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on August 15, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. When available, electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the public offering may be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996, or by email to placements@hcwco.com.

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial Vaccine Against COVID-19 Through Exclusive Option Agreement with Julius-Maximilians-University Wuerzburg
28.01.21
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive Therapeutics
26.01.21
Aeterna Zentaris Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule

