 

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020.

“We continue to effectively execute our business plan of increasing revenue while reducing our expenses,” said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma. She continued, “following our restructuring, we are now focused on investing in the future with a robust product pipeline, new partnerships and expanding our reach worldwide. Our efforts have started to show results with our first contract for the over the counter market in the U.S., and we are confident that these investments will continue to pay off in the upcoming quarters.”

Business Highlights for the Third Fiscal Quarter

In December 2020, Sonoma and Crown Laboratories, Inc. entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement for the sale of OTC HOCl products in the United States. Crown plans to sell Sonoma’s Microcyn technology-based dermal products under their private label Sarna. Sonoma will continue to sell its prescription strength products while Crown will distribute an OTC version available without prescription.

Also in December 2020, Sonoma launched a new dental product, Endocyn and received its first order from Gabriel Science, LLC. Endocyn is used to irrigate, cleanse, and debride root canal systems including the removal of foreign material and debris during root canal therapy.

Sonoma’s partner, Microderm Technologies Ltd., received import clearance for Dermodacyn disinfectant for use as a medical device in Thailand with help from Microderm’s partner VetSynova Co. Ltd., Thailand, and it is now selling online and in pharmacies and stores in Hong Kong and Thailand. Dermodacyn disinfecting solution is designed to be sprayed as an aerosol to disinfect areas suspected to contain bacteria and viruses that can lead to disease.

Sonoma received approval from The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) to include its patented Microcyn Technology as a biocide to the EU-wide list of active substances and suppliers that are used to protect humans, animals, and materials against harmful organisms like viruses and bacteria. The listing will enable Sonoma to market its products more broadly across the European Union and for new indications.

To respond to market demand for its Microcyn technology-based products, Sonoma launched Microcyn OTC Wound and Skin Cleanser formulated for home use to help manage and cleanse wounds, minor cuts, and burns, including sunburns and other skin irritations. Microcyn OTC Wound and Skin Cleanser is now available without prescription through Sonoma’s online store at www.sonomapharma.com or https://otc.sonomapharma.com. Sonoma’s prescription version of Microcyn Wound and Skin Cleanser has been used in hospitals and wound care centers all over the world for over 20 years.

Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Revenue of $4,936,000 for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, increased by $541,000, or 12%, from $4,395,000 for the same period last year. This increase was primarily the result of increases in revenue in Latin America, Europe and Rest of World of $305,000 and $317,000, respectively, offset by a decrease in revenue in the United States of $81,000. The decrease in U.S. revenue was primarily the result of a decrease in dermatology revenue as the result of the effects of COVID-19 on Sonoma’s business and the associated restructuring of the sales team in response to COVID-19.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Sonoma reported gross profit of $1,995,000 or 40% of revenues, compared to a gross profit of $2,001,000 or 46% of revenues, for the same period in the prior year. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, gross margins decreased by 6% when compared to the same period last year as a result of the product mix sold and more distributor sales which have a lower margin but do not result in a higher operating expense.

Total operating expenses during the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 were $2,133,000, down by $976,000, or 31%, when compared to $3,109,000 during the same period in the prior year. The decrease in total operating expenses was primarily the result of a reduction in headcount and the closure of the Petaluma facility.

Net loss from continuing operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $626,000, compared to a net loss of $1,210,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Approximately $560,000 of this quarterly net loss for the current year was the result of foreign currency transaction losses. Foreign currency transaction losses relate primarily to trade payables and receivables and intercompany transactions between subsidiaries in Mexico and Europe. These transactions are expected to be settled in the foreseeable future. EBITDAS income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $35,000, was up $962,000, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $(927,000), for the same period last year.

Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020

Revenue of $16,472,000 for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, increased by $2,856,000, or 21%, from $13,616,000 for the same period last year. This increase was primarily the result of increases in revenue in Latin America of $2,944,000 and Europe and Rest of World of $1,083,000, respectively, offset by a decrease in revenue in the United States of $1,171,000. In addition, during the nine months ended December 31, 2020, sales of animal care products increased by $500,000 from the prior year. Sales of acute care products are down slightly in revenue from prior year during the nine months ended December 31, 2020.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, Sonoma reported gross profit of $6,753,000, or 41% of revenues, compared to a gross profit of $6,469,000 or 48% or revenues. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, gross margins decreased by 7% as a result of a larger share of low-margin sales to Invekra based on our contract that is now ended compared to total sales.

Total operating expenses during the nine months ended December 31, 2020 of $7,388,000 decreased by $3,247,000, or 31%, compared to $10,635,000 during the same period last year. The decrease in total operating expenses was primarily the result of a reduction in headcount and the closure of the Petaluma facility.

Net loss from continuing operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, was $1,183,000, compared to a net loss of $1,824,000 for the same period in prior year. Approximately $980,000 of this net loss for the current year was the result of foreign currency transaction losses. Foreign currency transaction losses relate primarily to trade payables and receivables and intercompany transactions between subsidiaries in Mexico and Europe. These transactions are expected to be settled in the foreseeable future. EBITDAS loss for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 of $(152,000), was up $3,264,000, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $(3,416,000) for the same period last year.

As of December 31, 2020, Sonoma had cash and cash equivalents of $5,441,000 compared to $3,691,000 at March 31, 2020.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. The company’s products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma’s stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company’s products are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company’s principal office is in Woodstock, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact businessdevelopment@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the “company”). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “continue,” “expect,” “believe” and “expand,” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company’s patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company’s products will not be as large as expected, the company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company’s cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a trademark or registered trademark of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

5,541

 

 

$

3,691

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

4,408

 

 

 

4,062

 

Inventories, net

 

 

2,958

 

 

 

2,192

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

3,087

 

 

 

2,256

 

Current portion of deferred consideration, net of discount

 

 

218

 

 

 

182

 

Total current assets

 

 

16,212

 

 

 

12,383

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

671

 

 

 

963

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

404

 

 

 

365

 

Deferred consideration, net of discount, less current portion

 

 

829

 

 

 

786

 

Other assets

 

 

115

 

 

 

64

 

Total assets

 

$

18,231

 

 

$

14,561

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

2,430

 

 

$

2,086

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

1,049

 

 

 

1,774

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

150

 

 

 

228

 

Deferred revenue Invekra

 

 

54

 

 

 

45

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

200

 

 

 

251

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

481

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

3,883

 

 

 

4,865

 

Operating lease liabilities-non-current

 

 

471

 

 

 

746

 

Long-term deferred revenue Invekra

 

 

251

 

 

 

245

 

Long-term debt

 

 

1,310

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

5,915

 

 

 

5,856

 

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 714,286 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, 0 and 1.55 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 24,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, 2,079,059 and 1,777,483 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

189,085

 

 

 

186,559

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(172,536

)

 

 

(172,246

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(4,235)

 

 

(5,610

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

12,316

 

 

 

8,705

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

18,231

 

 

$

14,561

 

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

4,936

 

 

$

4,395

 

 

$

16,472

 

 

$

13,616

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

2,941

 

 

 

2,394

 

 

 

9,719

 

 

 

7,147

 

Gross profit

 

 

1,995

 

 

 

2,001

 

 

 

6,753

 

 

 

6,469

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

33

 

 

 

248

 

 

 

425

 

 

 

856

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

2,100

 

 

 

2,861

 

 

 

6,963

 

 

 

9,779

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

2,133

 

 

 

3,109

 

 

 

7,388

 

 

 

10,635

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(138)

 

 

(1,108)

 

 

(635)

 

 

(4,166)

 

Interest expense

 

 

(5)

 

(1)

 

 

(12)

 

 

(13)

Interest income

 

 

3

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

117

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(490)

 

 

(134)

 

 

(687)

 

 

(234)

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

4

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

137

 

 

 

2,472

 

Loss from continuing operations

 

 

(626)

 

 

 

(1,210)

 

 

 

(1,183)

 

 

 

(1,824)

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

 

 

(24)

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

893

 

 

 

252

 

Net loss

 

$

(650)

 

$

(1,084)

 

$

(290)

 

$

(1,572)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share: basic and diluted

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

(0.31)

 

 

$

(0.81)

 

 

$

(0.60)

 

 

$

(1.32)

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

(0.01)

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.45

 

 

 

0.18

 

 

 

$

(0.32)

 

 

$

(0.72)

 

 

$

(0.15)

 

 

$

(1.14

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average number of shares used in per common share calculations: basic and diluted

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

1,967

 

 

 

1,378

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(650)

 

$

(1,084)

 

$

(290)

 

$

(1,572)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

1,020

 

 

264

 

 

 

1,375

 

 

168

Comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

370

 

$

(820)

 

$

1,085

 

$

(1,404)

 

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

(1) Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations as reported

 

$

(138)

 

 

$

(1,108

)

 

 

$ (635

)

 

 

$ (4,166

)

Non-cash adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

93

 

 

 

112

 

 

 

295

 

 

 

537

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

80

 

 

 

69

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

213

 

Non-GAAP loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS income (loss)

 

$

35

 

 

 

$ (927)

 

 

 

$ (152)

 

 

 

$ (3,416

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Net loss minus non-cash expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss as reported

 

$

(650)

 

 

 

(1,084

)

 

 

(290)

 

 

 

(1,572

)

Non-cash adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

93

 

 

 

112

 

 

 

295

 

 

 

537

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

80

 

 

 

69

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

213

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses

 

$

(477)

 

 

 

$ (903

)

 

 

$ 193

 

 

 

$ (822)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses as reported

 

$

2,133

 

 

 

3,109

 

 

 

7,388

 

 

 

10,635

 

Non-cash adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(93

)

 

 

(112)

 

 

 

(295

)

 

 

(537

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

(80

)

 

 

(69)

 

 

 

(188

)

 

 

(213

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses minus non-cash expenses

 

$

1,960

 

 

 

$ 2,928

 

 

 

$ 6,905

 

 

 

$ 9,885

 

(1)

Income (Loss) from operations minus non-cash expenses (EBITDAS) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating income (loss) minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating income (loss) minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the operating loss to reflect direct cash related transactions during the measurement period.

 

(2)

Net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported net income (loss) minus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the net loss to reflect only those expenses to reflect direct cash transactions during the measurement period.

 

(3)

Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating expenses minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating expenses minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of identifying total operating expenses involving cash transactions during the measurement period.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRODUCT RELATED REVENUE SCHEDULES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table presents the Company’s disaggregated product revenues by geographic region:

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

$ Change

 

 

% Change

 

United States

 

$

1,978

 

 

$

2,059

 

 

$

(81

)

 

 

(4

)%

Latin America

 

 

1,307

 

 

 

1,002

 

 

 

305

 

 

 

30

%

Europe and Rest of the World

 

 

1,651

 

 

 

1,334

 

 

 

317

 

 

 

24

%

Total

 

$

4,936

 

 

$

4,395

 

 

$

541

 

 

 

12

%

 

 

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

$ Change

 

 

% Change

 

United States

 

$

5,582

 

 

$

6,753

 

 

$

(1,171)

 

 

(17)

%

Latin America

 

 

5,659

 

 

 

2,715

 

 

 

2,944

 

 

 

108

%

Europe and Rest of the World

 

 

5,231

 

 

 

4,148

 

 

 

1,083

 

 

 

26

%

Total

 

$

16,472

 

 

$

13,616

 

 

$

2,856

 

 

 

21

%

 



