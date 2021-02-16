 

INVESTOR REMINDER Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Two Days in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Restaurant Brands International Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) (“Restaurant Brands”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Restaurant Brands common stock between April 29, 2019, and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Restaurant Brands common stock during the Class Period may, no later than February 19, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/restaurant-brands-international-inc-securities-cl ...

Restaurant Brands is a Canadian corporation and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains with over 27,000 Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. On April 24, 2018, Restaurant Brands announced a new strategy designed to improve performance within its Tim Hortons brand. Specifically, the “Winning Together Plan” would focus on three key pillars: restaurant experience; product excellence; and brand communications. Then, on March 20, 2019, Restaurant Brands announced “Tims Rewards” – a new loyalty program for Tim Hortons customers in Canada. Under the Tims Rewards program, customers would be eligible for a free hot brewed coffee, hot tea, or baked good after every seventh paid visit to a participating Tim Hortons restaurant. On April 10, 2019, Restaurant Brands announced that it was expanding the Tims Rewards program to include customers in the United States.

The Class Period commences on April 29, 2019, when Restaurant Brands filed its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 with the SEC. Among other things, Restaurant Brands reported 0.5% system-wide year-over-year sales growth for Tim Hortons on system-wide sales of $1.547 billion. The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants repeatedly touted the implementation and execution of Restaurant Brands’ Winning Together Plan and Tims Rewards loyalty program. On the heels of Restaurant Brands touting the benefits of these initiatives, the company completed two stock offerings on or about August 12, 2019, and September 5, 2019, collectively resulting in proceeds of approximately $3 billion to insiders.

