Discover Financial Services to Present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum

John Greene, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Discover, will present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference to Discover's Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com. A replay will be available for 90 days after the conference at the same website address.