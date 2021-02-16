GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) (“GenMark” or the “Company”), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference.



GenMark’s management team is scheduled to present in a virtual setting on Monday, March 1st, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.genmarkdx.com