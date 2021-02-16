GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) (“GenMark” or the “Company”), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing
systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference.
GenMark’s management team is scheduled to present in a virtual setting on Monday, March 1st, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.genmarkdx.com
ABOUT GENMARK
GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark’s proprietary eSensor detection technology, GenMark’s eSensor XT-8 and ePlex systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit genmarkdx.com
Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
ir@genmarkdx.com
