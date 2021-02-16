GFG Announces the Grant of Stock Options

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFG Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GFG) (OTCQB: GFGSF) (“GFG” or the “Company”) pursuant to the Company’s annual executive compensation program, the Company announced that it has granted stock options to officers, employees and senior consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,245,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options have various vesting periods and are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.165 per common share.



The Company is also pleased to announce that the Company’s President and CEO and its Board of Directors will maintain their reduced annual cash compensation in a continued effort to maximize the Company’s in-the-ground exploration expenditures. In lieu of the reduced compensation, the Company will grant the President and CEO and its Board of Directors stock options to purchase an aggregate of 651,241 common shares of the Company. These options vest over the next four quarters, beginning March 31, 2021, and are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.165 per common share.