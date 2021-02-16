GFG Announces the Grant of Stock Options
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFG Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GFG) (OTCQB: GFGSF) (“GFG” or the “Company”) pursuant to the Company’s annual executive
compensation program, the Company announced that it has granted stock options to officers, employees and senior consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,245,000 common shares of the Company.
The stock options have various vesting periods and are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.165 per common share.
The Company is also pleased to announce that the Company’s President and CEO and its Board of Directors will maintain their reduced annual cash compensation in a continued effort to maximize the Company’s in-the-ground exploration expenditures. In lieu of the reduced compensation, the Company will grant the President and CEO and its Board of Directors stock options to purchase an aggregate of 651,241 common shares of the Company. These options vest over the next four quarters, beginning March 31, 2021, and are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.165 per common share.
The incentive and compensation stock options were granted in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan which provides for the issuance of up to 10% of the issued capital at any time. Including the grants above, the Company has a total of 7,550,069 options outstanding, representing 5.7% of the issued capital of the Company.
About GFG Resources Inc.
GFG Resources is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions, Ontario and Wyoming. In Ontario, the Company owns 100% of the Pen and Dore gold projects, two large and highly prospective gold properties west of the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The Pen and the Dore gold projects have similar geological settings that host most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp which have produced over 70 million ounces of gold. The Company also owns 100% of the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, a district scale gold exploration project located approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Casper, Wyoming, U.S. The geologic setting, alteration and mineralization seen in the Rattlesnake Hills are similar to other gold deposits of the Rocky Mountain alkaline province which, collectively, have produced over 50 million ounces of gold.
