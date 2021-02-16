 

CapStar Announces Tom O’Connor and Ken Webb as Middle Tennessee Market President & Chairman

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), today announced the hiring of Tom O’Connor as Middle Tennessee Market President where he will lead business development and customer service in the greater Nashville metropolitan area. The bank currently has six locations, 13 commercial relationship managers, and two wealth advisors across the region and is poised to expand services and hire more talent in 2021 to further deliver its best-in-class banking experience. Concurrently, Ken Webb has been named Chairman of Middle Tennessee with responsibility over the bank’s Middle Tennessee, Southeast and South Central regions.  

“We are excited to be a Nashville based organization and are thrilled to welcome Tom to our team,” said Timothy K. Schools, CapStar’s President and CEO. “CapStar is focused on hiring outstanding bankers and offering an unparalleled level of customer service in a time when many regional banks are losing the ability to offer personalized attention. This unique offering was demonstrated over the past year with our market leading PPP and deferral programs. We are enthusiastic about our prospects and Tom’s energy and extensive experience will be a great addition as he works with Ken to further grow our Middle Tennessee presence.”

Tom O’Connor, Middle Tennessee Market President (tom.oconnor@capstarbank.com)

Having spent his entire 20-plus year career at BB&T/Truist, Tom joins CapStar most recently having been responsible for driving business development efforts among commercial and corporate clients in the greater Nashville area for the last two years. Tom began his career as a Commercial Credit Analyst and progressed within BB&T/Truist subsequently serving as a Commercial Relationship Manager in the Greater Atlanta Area, Market President for Northeast Wake County in North Carolina, and Market President for Central Houston in Texas.

Tom earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from North Carolina State University and MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

Ken Webb, Middle Tennessee Chairman (ken.webb@capstarbank.com)

A founding member of CapStar, Ken has more than 44 years of banking experience with the past 35 years in the Nashville market. Before joining CapStar as Chief Business Development Officer, he held commercial banking and business strategy positions at First Tennessee Bank (now First Horizon) for over 14 years where he served as Commercial Banking Manager, Nashville Regional President, and Credit Products Manager. Previously, Ken worked for Commerce Union Bank and successor banks for 17 years through its acquisition by NationsBank.

Ken earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Middle Tennessee State University. He has been actively involved in numerous charitable and service organizations in the local community over the years and currently serves on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee, and as a Trustee for the Sertoma Club of Nashville Foundation.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $2.98 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 22 financial centers in 12 Tennessee counties. The bank was recognized by Greenwich Associates, an international marketing firm, as a national Customer Service Leader for small business banking.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

