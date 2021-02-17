CORRECTION - ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces Pricing of $18.7 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced at the Market under Nasdaq Rules

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:CNET) ("ZW Data" or the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing and data analytics and other value-added services company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors for a registered direct placement of approximately $18.7 million of shares of common stock of the Company at a price of $3.59 per share. The price was set at market price in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq. The Company will issue a total of 5,212,000 shares of common stock to the institutional investors. The Company also completed a concurrent private placement of warrants to purchase shares of common stock to the same institutional investors. The warrants are to purchase up to 2,606,000 shares at an exercise price of $3.59 and have a term of three and one-half years.

BEIJING, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This press release corrects a prior version that was issued by ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. on February 16, 2021 to correct an error regarding the timing for exercise of certain warrants. The corrected release follows:

The net proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $17.1 million and will be used for general working capital purposes. If the warrants are exercised in full, the Company will receive additional proceeds of approximately $9.4 million. The completion of the placement is expected to occur on or about February 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

FT Global Capital, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent in connection with the offering.

The Company's Common Stock are being offered by in a registered direct offering pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228061) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") declared effective by the SEC on August 3, 2020. The Securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. Once filed with the SEC, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting the Company at Room 1106, Xinghuo Keji Plaza, No. 2 Fengfu Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, PRC 100070, or telephone at +86-10-60846616. The Company’s warrants and the shares of common stock that may be purchased upon exercise are not being offered pursuant to this prospectus supplement or the accompanying base prospectus and are being offered pursuant to an exemption provided in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506(b).