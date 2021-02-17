 

CORRECTION - ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces Pricing of $18.7 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced at the Market under Nasdaq Rules

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 00:11  |  66   |   |   

BEIJING, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This press release corrects a prior version that was issued by ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. on February 16, 2021 to correct an error regarding the timing for exercise of certain warrants. The corrected release follows:

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:CNET) ("ZW Data" or the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing and data analytics and other value-added services company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors for a registered direct placement of approximately $18.7 million of shares of common stock of the Company at a price of $3.59 per share. The price was set at market price in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq. The Company will issue a total of 5,212,000 shares of common stock to the institutional investors. The Company also completed a concurrent private placement of warrants to purchase shares of common stock to the same institutional investors. The warrants are to purchase up to 2,606,000 shares at an exercise price of $3.59 and have a term of three and one-half years.

The net proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $17.1 million and will be used for general working capital purposes. If the warrants are exercised in full, the Company will receive additional proceeds of approximately $9.4 million. The completion of the placement is expected to occur on or about February 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

FT Global Capital, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent in connection with the offering.

The Company's Common Stock are being offered by in a registered direct offering pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228061) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") declared effective by the SEC on August 3, 2020. The Securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. Once filed with the SEC, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting the Company at Room 1106, Xinghuo Keji Plaza, No. 2 Fengfu Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, PRC 100070, or telephone at +86-10-60846616. The Company’s warrants and the shares of common stock that may be purchased upon exercise are not being offered pursuant to this prospectus supplement or the accompanying base prospectus and are being offered pursuant to an exemption provided in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506(b).

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTION - ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces Pricing of $18.7 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced at the Market under Nasdaq Rules BEIJING, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - This press release corrects a prior version that was issued by ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. on February 16, 2021 to correct an error regarding the timing for exercise of certain warrants. The corrected …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia (1) 
ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class ...
Avricore Health Partners With Avrok Laboratories to Offer Real-Time COVID-19 Screening for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin