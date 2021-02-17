 

BW Offshore invests in Ideol creating floating offshore wind champion

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

BW Offshore invests in Ideol creating floating offshore wind champion

Transaction highlights:

  • BW Offshore to invest EUR 60 million in Ideol S.A., creating BW Ideol, a global integrated floating offshore wind company with proven technology and market-leading capabilities
  • BW Offshore expects to own ~50% of BW Ideol post a contemplated capital raise and listing as a separate company on Euronext Growth
  • Targeting completion of the private placement and listing by end-March with BW Offshore as an anchor investor and industrial partner
  • BW Offshore’s experience in developing and operating offshore production systems and capital markets access is highly complementary to Ideol’s floating offshore wind IP and expertise
  • Creating a strong platform for a floating offshore wind business with accelerated growth potential as a technology and EPC provider, and developer and operator of wind power projects

       
A floating offshore wind champion targeting large-scale projects
BW Offshore (the “Company”) today signed a share purchase agreement to become a strategic owner of Ideol S.A., a global pure player in floating offshore wind technology, creating a renewable energy company with market-leading capabilities based on in-house developed and proven technology, supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from development and operation of offshore energy production systems.
               
“We see solid opportunities for developing offshore power production solutions to drive energy transition at global scale. We are combining our four decades of offshore development, financing and operational experience with Ideol’s proven floating offshore wind technology and expertise. Together we are creating a champion in this emerging market with significant long-term growth and value creation potential,” said Marco Beenen, the CEO of BW Offshore.

