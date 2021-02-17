On February 16, 2021, Wolfpack Research issued a research report entitled: "EHang: A Stock Promotion Destined to Crash and Burn," concluding “that EH's relationship with its primary purported customer is a sham.” According to the report, “[g]overnment records and credit reports show that EH's major customer is Shanghai Kunxiang Intelligent Technology Co." (“Kunxiang”). However, Wolfpack Research alleged that “Kunxiang signed sham sales contracts to benefit its investment stock price in EH,” citing “extensive evidence including behind-the-scenes photographs, recorded phone calls, and videos of on-site visits to EH's various facilities, as well as Kunxiang's offices.”

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EH ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $77.79, or 62.69%, to close at $46.30 per share on February 16, 2021.

If you purchased EHang securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216006238/en/