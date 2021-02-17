MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S., today announced the execution of subscription agreements with certain institutional investors (collectively, the “Investors”) for the sale of up to approximately US$5.8 million of units ("Units") at a purchase price of US$0.3713 per Unit (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit consists of one Class B subordinate voting share (each, a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant permits the holder to purchase one Share for a period of five years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of US$0.4642 per Share. The Private Placement will be completed in tranches, with the initial tranche consisting of 7,800,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of US$2.9 million. The Company has granted the Investors an option to acquire up to an additional 7,800,000 Units on the terms set forth above for a period of 45 days following the initial closing.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act, and applicable state securities laws. As part of the transaction, the Company has agreed to file a resale registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission within 15 days of the closing to register the resale of the Shares and Shares underlying the Warrants issued in the Private Placement.

About MedMen

MedMen is a U.S. cannabis retailer with flagship locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen and The MedMen Foundation at www.medmen.com.