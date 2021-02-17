 

Atico Announces Temporary Work Stoppage at El Roble Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) reports a temporary work stoppage at the El Roble mine to install a new relief valve for the pipeline that transports material to the tailing’s facility and to perform a final systems inspection.

The safety of people and the environment remains a priority for Atico at the El Roble mine. On February 11, 2021, the relief valve for the tailings pipe malfunctioned and as a result some material was discharged. The Company has taken immediate corrective action and is working with the provincial authority to verify that there are no further actions needed.

On February 11th, operations immediately halted while repairs were made and a complete inspection of the system was performed.

At this point in time, the Company does not believe the incident posed any material threat to the health of employees, communities, or the environment. After an inspection by the provincial authorities, the Company plans to gradually resume operations in the next 24 hours.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing it’s high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF

Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act’’), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 is managed and the duration and extent of the coronavirus pandemic is minimized or not long-term; disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other health and safety issues, or the responses of governments, communities, the Company and others to such pandemic or other issues; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.




Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Atico Updates Mineral Reserves and Resources for the El Roble Mine in Colombia
26.01.21
Atico Continues to Expand Footprint with High Grade Copper-Gold Intercepts Reporting 34.1g/t Au, 112 g/t Ag and 11% Cu over 3 meters at La Plata Project, Ecuador
20.01.21
Atico Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
158
Diskussion und Meinungen zu Atico Mining