 

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CD Projekt S.A. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 03:00  |  28   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased CD Projekt S.A. (Other OTC: OTGLY, OTGLF) securities between January 16, 2020 and December 17, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 22, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

For several years, the Company had been devoting substantially all its resources to the development of Cyberpunk 2077, which the Company described as a “open world, narrative-driven role-playing game.”

The Company launched Cyberpunk 2077 on December 10, 2020. Consumers soon discovered that the Current-Generation Console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 were error-laden and difficult to play. IGN published a scathing review, stating that the Console versions “fail[] to hit even the lowest bar of technical quality one should expect even when playing on lower-end hardware. [Cyberpunk 2077] performs so poorly that it makes combat, driving, and what is otherwise a master craft of storytelling legitimately difficult to look at.”

Following the release, the Company’s ADRs fell from its close of $27.68 on December 9, 2020 to close at $20.75 on December 14, 2020, a drop of $6.93 or 25% over 3 trading days, damaging investors. Over that same period, CD Projekt’s common share (OTGLF) price fell $21.65 per share, or 20.1%, to close at $86.00 on December 14, 2020.

Then, on December 18, 2020, Sony issued a statement via the Playstation website that it would “offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store” and “be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.” Microsoft also announced that it would offer refunds for the game. That same day, the Company stated that Sony’s decision to “temporarily suspend” sales of the game came after a discussion with the Company.

On this news, CD Projekt’s ADR (OTGLY) price fell $3.44 per share, or 15.8%, to close at $18.50 per ADR on December 18, 2020, damaging investors. CD Projekt’s common share (OTGLF) price fell $9.20 per share, or 10.45%, to close at $78.80 on December 18, 2020.

The complaint, filed on December 24, 2020, alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs; (2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game; (3) consequently, CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased CD Projekt securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



