 

Automotive Finco Corp. Announces Launch of Substantial Issuer Bid and Comments on Trading Halt and Notice from TSXV regarding Listing Requirements

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Finco Corp. (TSX-V: AFCC) (“AFCC” or the “Company”) is announcing that, further to its press release of January 8, 2021, it has formally commenced its previously announced substantial issuer bid pursuant to which AFCC is offering to repurchase for cancellation up to $12,375,000 in value of its outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) from shareholders for cash (the “Offer”).

The formal offer to purchase, issuer bid circular and other related documents (the “Offer Documents”) containing the terms and conditions of the Offer and instructions for tendering Shares are being mailed to shareholders and were filed on SEDAR on January 11, 2021 under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Further information concerning the terms and conditions of the Offer is contained in the Offer Documents. The Offer expires at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on March 18, 2021, unless withdrawn or extended by the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws.

On February 8, 2021, trading in AFCC’s shares was halted on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). As part of the TSXV’s correspondence with AFCC, the TSXV has indicated that AFCC has potential Tier 2 Continued Listing Requirements deficiencies relating to the requirements for assets and operations and activity for an issuer classified as a Tier 2 investment issuer. In accordance with the policies of the TSXV, the TSXV previously placed AFCC on notice with a 90 day deadline to transfer to NEX of April 8, 2021 by which date AFCC is to submit documentation evidencing that it meets the Tier 2 Continued Listing Requirements and has resolved all deficiencies. The Company anticipates that it will be able to satisfy the deficiencies by such deadline, however, if it is unable to do so, the TSXV may proceed to transfer AFCC’s listing to the NEX board without further notice. The halt was implemented pending contact by AFCC with the TSXV in connection with the foregoing. AFCC has also updated the contact details for management on its SEDAR profile. AFCC has received approval from the TSXV to lift the halt on its shares. Trading will resume effective February 19, 2021.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Automotive Finco Corp. Announces Intention to Repurchase up to $12,375,000 of its Common Shares pursuant to a Substantial Issuer Bid
20.01.21
Automotive Finco Corp. Announces February 2021 Cash Dividend