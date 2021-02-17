 

HealthEquity Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock. BofA Securities may offer the shares of common stock from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the NASDAQ, or in the over-the-counter market, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. Gross proceeds to HealthEquity from the offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions, are expected to be $401.5 million. The offering is expected to close on February 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Additionally, HealthEquity has granted BofA Securities a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common stock. HealthEquity intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for potential acquisitions, repayment of indebtedness and other general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering is being made only by means of the applicable prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. You may obtain copies of these documents without charge from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Alternatively, you may request these documents from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by emailing dg.prospectus—requests@bofa.com. The shares of HealthEquity’s common stock are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC on September 7, 2018.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of HealthEquity’s common stock, nor will there be any sale of shares of HealthEquity’s common stock in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer, solicitation or sale. Any offer, solicitation or sale of shares of HealthEquity’s common stock will be made only by means of the applicable prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

