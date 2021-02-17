Interpace Biosciences Announces Path Forward in Letter to Shareholders

As the newly appointed President and CEO of Interpace I want to take a moment to formally introduce myself and share the new vision and mission for this Company as it relates to our core capabilities, growth prospects and directional outlook for this year and beyond. I joined Interpace with significant leadership experience, including with several specialty clinical laboratories. This includes serving as President & CEO of Boston Heart Diagnostics, Viracor-IBT Laboratories and Eurofins Scientific, Inc. I bring to the table important experience in developing and implementing successful commercial strategies, short and long term financing options, improving reimbursement, overall corporate efficiency, and employee effectiveness – all critical assets as the Company and product pipeline continue to evolve here at Interpace.

Over the past two months I have worked with the executive management team, Board of Directors, and our independent advisors to determine the best path forward to maximize growth and profitability as we are undoubtedly at a critical inflection point in our business. The Company has now put in place a restructuring and reprioritization plan, following a comprehensive evaluation of the Company's product portfolio, business model, capital allocation strategy, customer base and future opportunities. It is rooted in seeking to achieve high growth while leveraging operational efficiencies and maintaining financial discipline to achieve our vision – to be an irreplaceable segment in the continuum of quality patient care, and our mission – to assist healthcare providers in the diagnosis, triage, and treatment of patients through advanced diagnostics and novel therapeutics.

To align with the Company’s new strategic vision Interpace will immediately embark on several initiatives to further strengthen its profile and enhance shareholder value. These initiatives include further cost reduction events and corporate reprioritization efforts, while investing in core capabilities to ensure the Company maintains operational efficiencies and a growth profile. This is intended to reduce the cash burn. Interpace will seek to leverage opportunities to outsource functions that are not core competencies of the Company while accessing opportunities to align corporate resources with the Company’s laboratories and field support teams. In total, the Company will seek to achieve annualized savings of approximately $7.2 million from its cost structure. We anticipate this will help the Company realize $4.5-$4.9 million in cost savings by the end of 2021, net of investments. Cost-savings initiatives will include reducing infrastructure costs, streamlining management, consolidating duplicative functions across both business units, and adapting to a remote work environment for non-laboratory personnel, which reduces the need for traditional office structures.