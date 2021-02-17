 

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Pricing of $75 Million Common Share Offering Priced At-The-Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 04:20  |  57   |   |   

GLYFADA, Greece, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain unaffiliated institutional investors to purchase approximately 44,150,000 of its common shares (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $1.70 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $75.0 million, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“The pricing of our offering will underpin our strategic aims of sustainable fleet growth and continued balance sheet deleveraging. The proceeds of this highly accretive transaction shall further enhance our liquidity allowing us to pursue potential additional acquisitions at what we believe to be favorable timing in the market cycle.

We strongly believe that our segment represents the best fundamentals in the dry bulk industry and Seanergy is in a strong position to capture the rising market momentum.”

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about February 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has filed a registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-226796) (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering may be obtained for free at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at 212-895-3745.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Pricing of $75 Million Common Share Offering Priced At-The-Market GLYFADA, Greece, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain unaffiliated institutional investors to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Avricore Health Partners With Avrok Laboratories to Offer Real-Time COVID-19 Screening for ...
ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class ...
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia (1) 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin