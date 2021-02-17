Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Tribune to affiliates of Alden Global Capital (“Alden”).

Under the terms of the agreement, Alden will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tribune common stock not currently owned by Alden for $17.25 per share in cash. On behalf of Tribune shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.