 

Orocobre Limited 31 December 2020 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) will release the 31 December 2020 Half-Year Financial Results on Friday 26 February 2021. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:30am AEST (Brisbane time), 11.30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne time). The webcast briefing will be available via Orocobre’s website www.orocobre.com. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.

An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.

Neil Kaplan
Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber
Chief Investor Relations Officer                                        
Orocobre Limited                                                                 
T: +61 7 3871 3985                                                
M: +61 418 783 701                                                         
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited 

ZeitTitel
14.02.21
Orocobre reports no injuries, only minor damage from earthquake near Naraha plant
13.02.21
Ein MUSS fürs LITHIUM-DEPOT***: AUFSTIEG in die Champions-League! AMERICAN LITHIUM ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten! TURBO gezündet!
03.02.21
Lithium-Nachfrage ohne Ende***: Berechenbare Klimapolitik! Der LITHIUM-BOOM startet gerade erst voll durch! Jetzt auf die BESTEN setzen!
27.01.21
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
20.01.21
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing

ZeitTitel
05:51 Uhr
2.574
OROCOBRE - ein austral. Explorer mit Lithium- und Potashvorkommen
16.02.21
48
Orocobre das ist der Lithium-Ausbruch !!