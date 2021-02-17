DGAP-News: Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Inc. / Key word(s): IPO Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering 17.02.2021 / 05:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WEST CHESTER, PA, February 16, 2021 - Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VRPX), a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical products for pain management, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1,800,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $18.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, Virpax has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 270,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 17, 2021, under the symbol "VRPX." The offering is expected to close on February 19, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use substantially all of the net proceeds from the offering to fund research and development of its Epoladerm(TM), Probudur(TM), Envelta(TM) and MMS019 indications and other development programs, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-249417) was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which became effective on February 16, 2021, and the related registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-253176), was filed with the SEC under Rule 462(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to the shares of common stock being offered. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, by email at prospectus@think-equity.com. The final prospectus will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov .